Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market Report 2022

The values shown in this study report are obtained by multiplying an (one) individual completed channel, which includes one fiber optic line (or link) and associated components for that one line (optoelectronic transmitter/receiver, connectors, optical fiber, cable (fiber jacket), other passive components, and immediate enclosures; and with Grading-Based systems, sensing elements (FBGs) are included in the list of components for each individual channel.
Therefore, the quantities (volume) and average selling prices are represented for the one system channel link (also known as a line or string). Not all systems are filled to channel capacity; therefore, customers add more channel lines or replace old lines with new lines as required over months or over years ("grow as you go").
Also included in this report is an extensive list of 200-fiber optic sensor manufacturers and related companies, along with a matrix table classifying the types of sensors technologies. Market share estimates (2021) for the selected leading competitors are also provided.
The market forecast data is presented and segmented in two main sections:
- Fiber Optic Point (Local) Sensor: Complete Unit
- Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor (Continuous and Quasi-continuous): System Channel Line
Fiber Optic Point Sensor: Sensing/Measuring Quantity
The Point Sensor Forecast further segmented by the following sensing/measuring quantity types:
- Mechanical Strain
- Temperature
- Pressure
- Chemical, Gas, Liquid
- Vibration, Acoustic, Seismic
- Displacement, Acceleration, Proximity
- Electric, Current and Magnetic Field - Fiber Optic Sensors
- Rotation (such as Fiber Optic Gyroscopes: FOGs)
Fiber Optic Point Sensors: Applications
The market forecast of the Fiber Optic Point Sensors is segmented by the following end-user applications:
- Manufacturing Process/Factory
- Civil Engineering/Construction
- Military/Aerospace/Security
- Test & Measurement used in Telecommunication, CATV, Enterprise
- Biomedical/Science
- Petrochemical/Energy/Utilities/Natural Resources
- Automotive/Vehicle
Distributed Sensors Market Forecast Application and Technology Categories:
- Manufacturing Process/Factory
- Civil Engineering/Construction (buildings, bridges, tunnels, etc)
- Military/Aerospace/Security
- Petrochemical/Energy/Utilities/Natural Resources
- Biomedical/Science
Distributed Sensors System Lines, by Sensing/Measuring Principal or Function
For the first time, in the publisher's multiple-client report, the Distributed Sensor Forecast is further segmented by the following sensing/measuring quantity (mechanical measuring) types:
- Mechanical Strain
- Temperature
- Pressure
- Chemical, Gas, Liquid
- Vibration, Acoustic, Seismic
- Displacement, Acceleration, Proximity
- Electric, Current and Magnetic Field - Fiber Optic Sensors
Technology Review
This study report provides a review of applicable technologies, including:
- Interferometry
- Intensity
- Polarization
- Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG)
- Raman back-scattering
- Fluorescence
- Brillouin waves
- Doppler Anemometry
- Spectroscopy
- Waveguides/ Specialty Optical Fiber
- Optrode
Companies Mentioned: Partial List
- ABB Power, Sweden (Asea Brown Boveri)
- Acreo, Sweden (RISE - Research Inst. of Sweden)
- Adamant Kogyo Company, Ltd.
- Adelos, Inc./S&K (US Navy BLUEROSE patents)
- Alxenses Company Limited
- American Medical Systems (GreenLightT)
- Anritsu (light sources/devices for fiber sensors)
- Apogee Technology, Inc.
- Applied Analytics, Inc
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc
- AP Sensing GmbH (also see Agilent)
- Arizona State University (SMART Innovations)
- Asahi Kasei Microdevices
- Autonics Corporation
- Avantes B.V.
- Babcock & Wilcox
- Biolitec group
- Biometrics Ltd
- Cardiogenesis (CryoLife)
- Chiral Photonics
- CiDRA
- Coherent-Rofin / Nufern
- Colibrys Ltd. (Safran Colibrys SA)
- Conax Technologies
- Core Laboratories
- Corning Inc. / 3M
- CVI Laser Optics (IDEX Optical Technologies / IDEX)
- Davidson Instruments
- Draper Laboratories
- Echopoint Medical Ltd (University College London)
- Elbit Systems - ELSEC (Israel)
- Emcore Corporation
- Fibercore
- Fibernetics LLC
- Fiber SenSys (OPTEX CO., LTD)
- Fiberware GmbH
- FIBOS (Canada)
- FiSens GmbH
- Fizoptika
- Fluke Process Instruments (Ircon, Raytek)
- FOSTA Pte Ltd (Singapore)
- Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute
- Fuji Electric
- Furukawa/OFS Fitel
- Future Fibre Technologies (FFT) (Ava Group)
- Gooch & Housego
- Gould Fiber Optics
- Halliburton / SensorTran / Smart Fibres Ltd. (U.K.)
- Hamamatsu Corporation
- HBM (HBK Company subsidiary of Spectris plc)
- Hecho Technology (Nanjing Hecho Technology)
- Heraeus Holding / Heraeus Quarzglas GmbH & Co. KG
- Hitachi Metals, Ltd.
- Honeywell
- Hoya Corporation
- Ibsen Photonics
- IDEC
- ifm efector inc. (PA, USA)
- imc Test & Measurement GmbH (Axiometrix Solutions)
- Infrared Fiber Sensors
- Innovative Environmental Scientific Pty Ltd. (IES)
- Keystone Automation Incorporated
- KVH Industries
- Lake Shore Cryotronics, Inc
- LEONI
- Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Lumentum Operations LLC (acquired NeoPhotonics)
- Luna Innovations / Micron Optics / OptaSense
- Makai Ocean Engineering, Inc.
- Marmota Engineering AG (Switzerland)
- M.D. Micro Detectors SpA (Datalogic Group)
- Measurand, Inc., Canada
- Memsic Corporation
- Micronor Sensors
- Mitsubishi Precision Co., Ltd. (MPC)
- MOCKWELL (Dongguan MOCKWELL)
- Molex, LLC (Fiberguide)
- MTI Instruments, Inc.
- National Instruments Corporation (NI)
- NBG Holding GmbH (Austria)
- NEDAERO (Based in The Netherlands)
- Neoptix, Incorporated
- Newport / New Focus (MKS Instruments)
- O/E Land Incororated
- Omega Engineering Inc. (Spectris plc)
- OmniSens S.A.
- Omron
- Opsens
- Optek Technology (TT Electronics)
- OptiEnz Sensors, LLC
- Optocon (Weidmann Technologies)
- Optolink Scientific LTD.
- Optosci Ltd
- Optrand Inc.
- Optromix, Inc.
- Oxsensis Ltd.
- OZ Optics
- Panasonic / Ramco (Sunx)
- Paroscientific, Inc.
- Pepperl+Fuchs
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Philtec
- Photonics Laboratories, Incorporated
- Physik Instrumente
- PJSC PNPPK (Russia)
- Predynamics
- Reflectronics, Inc.
- Rockwell Automation (Allen-Bradley)
- ROGA-Instruments
- Rugged Monitoring (Canada)
- Saab AB, EDS, Avionics Division/Defense/Security
- Safran Electronics and Defense
- Scaime (France)
- Scantron Industrial Products Ltd.
- Schlumberger Limited, SENSA (France)
- SCHOTT Glass/Fiber Optics
- SDI Science & Technology Co., Ltd (Beijing)
- Sensor Line (Germany) / IRD
- Sensornet Ltd.
- Sensor Technologies/Mooncor (previously FOX-TEK)
- Senstar Corporation (acquired Optellios)
- Sensuron
- Sentea
- Sichuan Huiyuan Plastic Optical Fiber Co., Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- Silixa Ltd
- Sintela (ONYX T)
- Sumitomo Electric
- Takenaka Sensor Group (TAKEX / PULNiX)
- Technica Optical Components, LLC
- Technobis tft-fos (The Netherlands)
- Tektronix
- Teledyne FLIR LLC
- Telemecanique Sensors (OsiSense XU)
- TeraXion
- TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (TGS)
- Thorlabs, Inc.
- TIPD, LLC (California, USA)
- Williamson Corporation
- Xiamen Xi-BTR Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
- Zhengzhou HANVY Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Ziebel AS
