Latin America Laboratory Analytical & Life Science Instrumentation Market Report 2021-2025

Latin America has remained one of the smallest markets for analytical and life science instrumentation over the past few years. The region has seen mixed growth over that period. While civil wars, regime changes, and unstable economics have threatened to derail the progress made in certain parts of Latin America, other parts of the region, particularly Mexico and Brazil, have seen strong economic growth with foreign and domestic investment building strongly in the near future.

The region has proved itself to be a strong global producer of pharmaceuticals and automobiles in addition to more traditional commodities in metals, oil, and ag/food products. In the wake of COVID-19, the region was one of the worst affected in the world but is poised to see a slow but steady recovery.

With all these factors affecting the region, it is important to take an in-depth look at Latin America, to investigate the current market trends and forces that currently impact the analytical instrumentation market, and to see their long-term impacts.

This report presents market size by technique, region/country, end market sector, and function, each of which is accompanied by a five-year forecast. Latin American market share for each of the ten technology segments are included as well.

This report contains:

An overview of key end markets within Latin America

Market demand, forecasts, and commentary for ten technology categories, segmented by technique, sector, region, and function, with a five-year forecast through 2025

Supplier market share for each technology category

Current political and economic events that are affecting the analytical and life science instrumentation market

Top suppliers in this report include:

Agilent

BD Biosciences

Bio-Rad

Bruker

Danaher

Illumina

JEOL

Mettler Toledo

MilliporeSigma/Merck

Olympus

PerkinElmer

Shimdazu

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Waters

ZEISS

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Report Overview & Segmentations

Report Overview

End Market & Sector Segmentations

Function Segmentations

3. Background on Latin America

Pharma/Bio

Academia

Ag/Food/Beverage

Hospital & Clinical

Metals & Mining

Oil & Gas

4. Technology Overview

Overview

Chromatography

Mass Spectrometry

Atomic Spectroscopy

Molecular Spectroscopy

Life Science Instrumentation

Surface Science

Materials Characterization

Lab Automation & Informatics

Sample Preparation Techniques

Lab Equipment

5. Market Demand

6. Overall Market

Overall Market Demand by Technology, 2020 - 2025

Overall Market Demand by Subregion, 2020 - 2025

Overall Market Demand by Sector, 2020 - 2025

Overall Market Demand by Function, 2020 - 2025

Overall Vendor Share, 2020

7. Chromatography

Chromatography Market Demand by Technology, 2020 - 2025

Chromatography Market Demand by Subregion, 2020 - 2025

Chromatography Market Demand by Sector, 2020 - 2025

Chromatography Market Demand by Function, 2020 - 2025

Chromatography Vendor Share, 2020

8. Mass Spectrometry

9. Atomic Spectroscopy

10. Molecular Spectroscopy

11. Life Science Instrumentation

12. Surface Science

13. Materials Characterization

14. Lab Automation & Informatics

15. Sample Preparation Techniques

16. Lab Equipment

17. Appendix

Relevant Economic & Political Developments in Latin America, 2020 - 2021

