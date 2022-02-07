Australia Buy Now Pay Later Market Report 2021 Featuring Afterpay, Zip Co, & FlexiGroup

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Buy Now Pay Later in Australia - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Operators in the industry provide payment solutions to merchants and consumers that allow consumers to purchase goods and services immediately but make interest-free repayments in instalments over a specified period of time. Industry services are more commonly known as buy now pay later (BNPL) services.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Demand Determinants
  • Major Markets
  • International Trade
  • Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Basis of Competition
  • Barriers to Entry
  • Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity
  • Technology & Systems
  • Revenue Volatility
  • Regulation & Policy
  • Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

Companies Mentioned

  • Afterpay Limited
  • Zip Co Limited
  • FlexiGroup Limited

