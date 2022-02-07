iMedia Reports Preliminary Q4 and Full Year 2021 Results

Consolidated Net Sales of $190 Million Expected For Q4, a 52% Increase Over Same Prior Year Period



Three Reporting Segments – Entertainment, Consumer Brands, Media Commerce Services

Live Webcast Today 10:00 a.m. Central time – Capital Markets Day

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMBI) is reporting select preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended January 29, 2022, along with reaffirming its guidance for fiscal 2022.

“Q4 was an exceptional quarter for us with the highest revenue growth in a decade,” said Tim Peterman, CEO of iMedia Brands. “This creates a strong foundation for 2022.”

Preliminary Q4 and Full Year 2021 Results

Q4 consolidated net sales are expected to be at least $190 million, an increase of at least $65 million compared to same prior-year period. 2021 full year consolidated net sales are expected to be $547 million, a 20% increase over full year 2020.

Q4 net loss is expected to be approximately $5.0 million or $(0.23) per common share, compared to the same prior-year period net loss of $2.7 million or $(0.21) per common share. The Q4 2021 expected net loss includes approximately $2.1 million of transaction, settlement and integration costs, compared to $0.3 million in the same prior year period. Full year 2021 expected net loss is expected to be approximately $22.0 million or $(1.15) per common share, compared to a net loss of $13.2 million or $(1.23) per common share for the same prior-year period. The full year 2021 net loss includes approximately $8.3 million of transaction, settlement and integration costs, compared to $1.2 million in the same prior year period.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be at least $14.6 million, which is a $6.2 million improvement from the same prior-year period. Full year 2021 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be at least $41.1 million, compared to $23.9 million adjusted EBITDA for the same prior-year period.



New Segment Reporting Information

Q4 consolidated net sales for the Entertainment segment are expected to be at least $163 million, compared to $121 million for the same prior year period, an increase of at least $42 million compared to same prior-year period. 2021 full year net sales for the Entertainment Segment are expected to be $476 million, compared to $445 million for the same prior year period, a 7.5% increase. The Entertainment segment includes iMedia’s television networks, including ShopHQ, 123tv, ShopHQ Health and more.

Q4 consolidated net sales for the Consumer Brands segment are expected to be at least $14 million, compared to $1 million for the same prior year period, an increase of at least $13 million compared to same prior-year period. 2021 full year net sales for the Consumer Brands Segment are expected to be $44 million, compared to $2 million for the same prior year period, an approximate 1900% increase. The Consumer Brands segment includes Christopher & Banks, JW Hulme, In the Kitchen with Shaq, and more.

Q4 consolidated net sales for the Media Commerce Services segment are expected to be at least $13 million, compared to $2 million for the same prior year period, an increase of at least $11 million compared to same prior-year period. 2021 full year net sales for the Media Commerce Services Segment are expected to be $27 million, compared to $7 million for the same prior year period, an approximate 325% increase. The Media Commerce Services segment includes iMedia Digital Services, i3PL Services, and VIP Loyalty Services.



The financial information in this release is preliminary and subject to completion of iMedia’s year-end financial reporting processes and audit. iMedia expects to report its full fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results on March 22, 2022.

2022 Outlook

iMedia reiterates its 2022 guidance as originally provided on November 17, 2021. For the full year 2022, we anticipate reporting revenue of approximately $675 to $725 million, adjusted EBITDA of approximately $50 to $60 million and reporting positive quarterly earnings per share beginning in the back half of 2022.

Capital Markets Day – February 7, 2022

iMedia will hold a Capital Markets Day for its investor community at its corporate headquarters in Eden Prairie, MN on Monday, February 7, 2022. The event is scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Central time.

A Link for the live webcast:

https://incommconferencing.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_217fsjWPQcmGahMKq75CqQ

You may also listen via conference call:

Date: Monday, February 7, 2022

Toll-free dial-in number: (877) 407-0779

International dial-in number: (201) 389-0914

Conference ID: 13727103

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

An online replay will be available at https://www.imediabrands.com/investors shortly following completion of the webcast. For more information, please email iMedia’s Investor Relations contact noted below.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 3:00 p.m. Central time on the same day. The replay will be available for two weeks.

Toll-free replay number: (844) 512-2921

International replay number: (412) 317-6671

Replay ID: 13727103

Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA represents net income (loss) for the respective periods excluding depreciation and amortization expense, interest income (expense) and income taxes. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding non-operating gains (losses); executive and management transition costs; one-time customer concessions; restructuring costs; non-cash impairment charges and write downs; transaction, settlement, and integration costs, net; rebranding costs; and non-cash share-based compensation expense. The Company has included the “adjusted EBITDA” measure in its EBITDA reconciliation in order to adequately assess the operating performance of its television and online businesses and in order to maintain comparability to its analyst's coverage and financial guidance, when given. Management believes that the adjusted EBITDA measure allows investors to make a meaningful comparison between its business operating results over different periods of time with those of other similar companies. In addition, management uses adjusted EBITDA as a metric to evaluate operating performance under the Company’s management and executive incentive compensation programs. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are both non-GAAP measures and should not be construed as an alternative to operating income (loss), net income (loss) or to cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and should not be construed as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company has included a reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA in this release.

IMEDIA BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Net tLoss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (in thousands) For the Three-Month Period Ended January 29, 2022 Media Consumer Commerce Entertainment Brands Services Consolidated Net Loss $ (4,976 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and Amortization 11,003 Interest, net 5,072 Tax 65 EBITDA (as defined) $ 8,174 $ 1,716 $ 1,274 $ 11,164 A reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows: EBITDA (as defined) $ 8,174 $ 1,716 $ 1,274 $ 11,164 Adjustments: Transaction, Settlement and Integration costs, net (a) 1,319 291 470 2,080 Costs related to Kentucky Tornado 429 - - 429 Non-Cash Share-Based Compensation 935 - - 935 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,857 $ 2,007 $ 1,744 $ 14,608





For the Three-Month Period Ended January 30, 2021 Media Consumer Commerce Entertainment Brands Services Consolidated Net Loss $ (2,712 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and Amortization 8,281 Interest, net 1,316 Tax 15 EBITDA (as defined) $ 6,943 $ (166 ) $ 123 $ 6,900 A reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows: EBITDA (as defined) $ 6,943 $ (166 ) $ 123 $ 6,900 Adjustments: Transaction, Settlement and Integration costs, net (a) 314 - - 314 Non-Cash Share-Based Compensation 733 - - 733 Restructuring Costs 451 - - 451 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,442 $ (166 ) $ 123 $ 8,398





IMEDIA BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

For the Twelve-Month Period Ended January 29, 2022

Media Consumer Commerce Entertainment Brands Services Consolidated Net Loss $ (21,946 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and Amortization 38,567 Interest, net 11,194 Tax 110 EBITDA $ 22,667 $ 3,391 $ 1,868 $ 27,925 A reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows: EBITDA (as defined) $ 22,667 $ 3,391 $ 1,868 $ 27,925 Adjustments: Transaction, Settlement and Integration costs, net (a) 3,689 2,304 1,843 7,837 Costs related to Kentucky Tornado 429 - - 429 One-Time Customer Concessions 341 - - - 341 Loss on Debt Extinguishment 663 - - 663 Non-Cash Share-Based Comp 3,320 - - - 3,320 Restructuring Costs 625 8 - - 634 Adjusted EBITDA $ 31,735 $ 5,703 $ 3,711 $ 41,149 For the Twelve-Month Period Ended January 30, 2021

Media Consumer Commerce Entertainment Brands Services Consolidated Net Loss $ (13,234 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and Amortization 27,978 Interest, net 5,234 Tax 60 EBITDA $ 21,315 $ (1,472 ) $ 195 $ 20,038 A reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows: EBITDA (as defined) $ 21,315 $ (1,472 ) $ 195 $ 20,038 Adjustments: Transaction, Settlement and Integration costs, net (a) 1,200 - - - - 1,200 Non-Cash Share-Based Comp 1,960 - - - - 1,960 Restructuring Costs 715 - - - - 715 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,190 $ (1,472 ) $ 195 $ 23,913





(a) Transaction, settlement and integration costs for the three and twelve-month periods ended January 30, 2021, include banking fees, legal costs, accounting and tax consulting costs, other direct transaction costs and integration costs related to the TheCloseOut.com Joint Venture transaction and the Christopher and Banks, Synacor Advertising and Portal and 123tv acquisitions. Transaction, settlement and integration costs for the three and twelve-month periods ended January 30, 2021, include consulting fees incurred to explore additional loan financings, settlement costs, professional fees related to the TheCloseOut.com transaction, and incremental COVID-19 related legal costs.

