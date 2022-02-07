Software Effective Solutions Corporation Announces Acquisition of MedCana, Inc. and Appoints Jose Gabriel Diaz as New Chief Operating Officer and Director

New Orleans, Louisiana, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software Effective Solutions Corporation (OTC Pink: SFWJ) (“the Company”) announces the Acquisition of MedCana, Inc and appoints Jose Gabriel Diaz as New Chief Operating Officer and Director

Software Effective Solutions, Inc announces the acquisition of MedCana Inc. and positions the Company to become a leader in the Columbian Cannabis and CBD Oil Sectors. The Company also announces the appointment of Jose Gabriel Diaz to assume to role of Chief Executive Officer, and he will serve as Chairman of the Board for the Company moving forward.

“The acquisition of MedCana, Inc. provides the perfect opportunity to pivot the company into an exciting and lucrative business” commented Jose Gabriel Diaz, newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, Software Effective Solutions Corporation.

MedCana, Inc. is located Antioquia Valley, near Medellin, Columbia, well known as being the perfect location for cannabis growth. The 6,900 ft elevation and latitude provide optimal spring-like weather year-round. Natural rainfall and multiple Artesian springs mean perfect, clean water. The soils are rich, and combined with the long days of sunshine, we can complete four complete growth cycles per year.

The transaction was effectuated through a Share Exchange Agreement. Whereby Software Effective Solutions Corporation purchased 100% of the shares outstanding stock of MedCana, Inc. in exchange for forty-five million (45 million) shares of its Common Class A stock.

The Company’s goal is to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts worldwide while maintaining high ecological standards and community investment. MedCana's initial focus is on developing companies in Latin America with an initial focus in Colombia and partnerships with laboratories, research facilities, and hospitals throughout the world.

“Because of the perfect growing climate, MedCana can grow the best yield cannabis strains indoors at a much lower cost structure” further commented Mr. Diaz, Software Effective Solutions Corporation’s CEO.

Mr. Diaz is an experienced entrepreneur who’s built, expanded, and successfully sold multiple telecom companies. ​Mr. Diaz has a significant ownership stake and has been actively involved in multiple companies within the food distribution, automotive restoration and medical tourism industries. He served as an advisor for a technology incubator and is currently serving as President of the A.E.M. Business and Entrepreneurship Association in Austin, Texas.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Signed.

/s/ Jose Gabriel Diaz, CEO

www.medcana.net

info@medcana.co

FOR MORE INFORMATION

PLEASE CONTACT:

Chris Greta

512-587-5175

chris@chrisgreta.com

www.medcana.net

info@medcana.co

Attachments