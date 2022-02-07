Global database security market size to register 12.6% CAGR over 2021-2027

Pune, India, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global database security market share was evaluated at USD 5.6 billion in 2020 and is slated to record a 12.6% CAGR over 2021-2027, reaching USD 12.85 billion by the end of the forecast period.

It then classifies the industry on the basis of component type, business function, deployment mode, organization type, and vertical. Furthermore, a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the regional markets enables stakeholders to identify the most lucrative investment avenues in the forthcoming years.

The study also explicates the competitive dynamics of the industry by carefully deconstructing financials, product profiles, and major strategic approaches used by leading players to ensure a clearer perception of current market trends.

High demand for advanced security solutions, growing volume of data generated across various sectors, and evolving regulatory landscape are the key factors driving industry growth.

Furthermore, increasing incidences of data breaches and cyberattacks is also expected to propel product demand in the upcoming years. Notably, hackers are now making use of sophisticated technologies such as AL, and ML, which make them much harder to detect. As per an IBM report, the average cost of data breaches was USD 3.86 million in 2020, and rose to USD 4.24 million in 2021, which was the highest average total cost recorded in the 17-year long history of the report. These factors are substantially enhancing the demand for database security services.

Additionally, proliferation of cloud-based application and services is likely to create new opportunities for industry partakers in the forthcoming years. However, high costs of installation and budget constraints faced by organizations might impede market development over 2021-2027.

Market segmentation overview

Based on component type, worldwide database security industry is bifurcated into services and software, while by business function the market classification consists of marketing, finance, sales, operation, and others.

Considering development mode, the business vertical is split into on premises, and cloud based, and the industry’s division on the basis of organization size comprises of small & medium sized enterprises, and large enterprises.

Lastly, elaborating on the end-user vertical, the market space is arrayed into banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), government & defense, telecommunication & it, healthcare & life science, manufacturing, energy & utilities, retail & ecommerce, media & entertainment, and others.

Geographical scope

From a regional perspective, North America database security market currently occupies a major share in terms of revenue, due to increasing incidence of cyberattack incidents, and imposition of strict regulations around database security by governments.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific industry is also anticipated to deliver a remarkable growth rate over the stipulated timeframe, triggered by rapid industrialization and a consequential shift from use of traditional data storage methods to digitization, which has created massive data volumes to be managed.

