Global High Performance Computing Market 2022: The AI-powered HPC Market Set to Reach $23.7B Globally by 2026, Driven Largely by Simulations, Engineering and Design Solutions

The "High Performance Computing Market by Component, Infrastructure, Services, Price Band, HPC Applications, Deployment Types, Industry Verticals, and Regions 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The High Performance Computing market includes computation solutions provided either by supercomputers or via parallel processing techniques such as leveraging clusters of computers to aggregate computing power.

HPC is well-suited for applications that require high performance data computation and analysis such as high frequency trading, autonomous vehicles, genomics-based personalized medicine, computer-aided design, deep learning, and more. Specific examples include computational fluid dynamics, simulation, modeling, and seismic tomography.

This report evaluates the HPC market including companies, solutions, use cases, and applications. Analysis includes HPC by organizational size, software and system type, server type, price band, and industry verticals.

The report also assesses the market for integration of various artificial intelligence technologies in HPC. It also evaluates the exascale-level HPC market including analysis by component, hardware type, service type, and industry vertical.

Select Report Findings:

The AI-powered HPC market will reach $23.7B globally by 2026, driven largely by simulations, engineering and design solutions.

There is a very long tail opportunity in HPC that will be realized through the use of AI tools. HPCaaS will reach scale only through greater supercomputer accessibility.

Bio-sciences is the fastest growing HPC sector followed by government, manufacturing, finance, and energy.

Up to 54% of revenue will be directly attributable to the cloud-based business model via HPCaaS, which makes High-Performance Computing solutions available to a much wider range of industry verticals and companies, thereby providing computational services to solve a much broader array of problems.

There is a strong relationship between future sixth generation (6G) solutions and HPC. More specifically, the 6G technology market will enable certain advanced capabilities such as wireless sensing and detection that will entail the use of enormous amounts of data.

High Performance Computing (HPC) may be provided via a supercomputer or via parallel processing techniques such as leveraging clusters of computers to aggregate computing power. HPC is well-suited for applications that require high performance data computation such as certain financial services, simulations, and various R&D initiatives.

The market is currently dominated on the demand side by large corporations, universities, and government institutions by way of capabilities that are often used to solve very specific problems for large institutions. Examples include financial services organizations, government R&D facilities, universities research, etc.

However, the cloud-computing based "as a Service" model allows HPC market offerings to be extended via HPC-as-a-Service (HPCaaS) to a much wider range of industry verticals and companies, thereby providing computational services to solve a much broader array of problems. Industry use cases are increasingly emerging that benefit from HPC-level computing, many of which benefit from split processing between localized devices/platforms and HPCaaS.

In fact, HPCaaS is poised to become much more commonly available, partially due to new on-demand supercomputer service offerings, and in part as a result of emerging AI-based tools for engineers. Accordingly, up to 54% of revenue will be directly attributable to the cloud-based business model via HPCaaS, which makes High-Performance Computing solutions available to a much wider range of industry verticals and companies, thereby providing computational services to solve a much broader array of problems.

One of the challenge areas identified is low utilization but (ironically) also high wait times for most supercomputers. Scheduling can be a challenge in terms of workload time estimation. About 23% of jobs are computationally heavy and 37% of jobs cannot be defined very well in terms of how long jobs will take (within a 3-minute window at best). In many instances, users request substantive resources and don't actually use computing time.



Key Topics Covered:





High Performance Computing Market Dynamics

High Performance Computing Market Analysis and Forecasts

Global High Performance Computing Market 2022 - 2027

Regional High Performance Computing Market 2022 - 2027

Exascale Computing Market 2022 - 2027

High Performance Computing Company Analysis

HPC Vendor Ecosystem

Leading HPC Companies

High Performance Computing Market Use Cases

Fraud Detection in the Financial Industry

Healthcare and Clinical Research

Manufacturing

Energy Exploration and Extraction

Scientific Research

Electronic Design Automation

Government

Computer Aided Engineering

Education and Research

Earth Science

Conclusions and Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Atos SE

Cisco Systems

Cray

DELL Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Inspur

Intel Corporation

Lenovo

Microsoft Corporation

Microsurgeonbot, Inc. (MSB.ai)

NEC Corporation

Nvidia

Penguin Computing

Rackspace Inc.

