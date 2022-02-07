U.S. Wellness and Functional Beverages Market Growth Opportunities to 2025: Traditional vs. New-Era Wellness Beverages

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Wellness and Functional Beverages in the U.S.: Market Essentials" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market report from Beverage Marketing Corporation presents BMC's research on wellness beverages and functional beverages industries to provide insights into the increasingly intertwined world of healthful beverages that offer a specific functional benefit to consumers. This study examines trends and issues in this multi-faceted market, covering beverages aiming to aid health, quench thirst and provide specific benefits.

The report also distinguishes between the traditional and new-era wellness beverages industry, looking at the various segments and types. Market drivers and need states are discussed and data and forecasts are provided. The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the industry are also discussed.

This market research report looks at protein drinks, probiotics, antioxidant beverages, hydration beverages, dietary supplements, the functional beverages market, nutrient provision/meal replacement products and beverages and supplements targeted to senior citizens.

Questions answered in the report include:

Which segments in the United States have been growing, and which have not?

What percentage of the U.S. beverage market can be classified as belonging to the wellness and functional category, and how has this changed in recent years?

What are the leading companies, and how have they been performing?

Which segment has the highest growth? Which company has leading market share?

What are the leading consumer benefit segments of the industry?

How has the new wave of wellness and functional beverages evolved from legacy categories?

What are the prospects of the wellness and functional category by beverage segment through 2025?

The report provides an overview of 16 beverage segments before giving more attention to the 11 categories deemed the "new" wellness and functional beverage category. Much more than a functional beverages market report and wellness beverages market report rolled into one, this study provides data and analysis of multiple facets of both segments and insight on the trends and consumer need states driving these increasingly intertwined industries. As expected, volume, retail dollars, wholesale dollars and per capita consumption are included.

The companies and brands that comprise the burgeoning super-category are vetted, anchoring them in the context of recent changes that have spurred growth. Advertising and demographic data of the sub-segments are documented.

Backed by Beverage Marketing's reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive data, readers get a thorough understanding of the combined super-category as well as multiple facets of the wellness beverages industry and functional beverages market including:

Discussion of the need states underpinning demand for such healthy products, as well as examination of target markets and consumer benefit segments round out the research. The report gives greater perspective to its research by illustrating the increasingly strong relationship between wellness and functionality in the mainstream beverage marketplace and the consumer drivers that are fueling innovation in the segment. The report also sizes the wellness and functional market by consumer benefit segment and tracks growth and share by benefit such as hydration, weight management, etc.

A demarcation between traditional wellness categories versus newer evolving wellness segments is provided in BMC's in-depth industry research. Focus is then placed on newer beverage types such as coconut water, energy drinks, kombucha, nutrient-enhanced drinks, meal replacement and protein drinks. In addition, key results from BMC's market research is also provided, with expanded analysis of various sub-categories provided to ensure a fuller understanding of this rapidly changing arena.

Advertising expenditures by segment as well as wellness and functional expenditures by media outlet (including internet advertising).

The Excel presentation shows consumer demographic profiles comparing consumers of key beverage segments.

Five-year wholesale dollar projections for the market and its sub-segments through 2025.

Key Topics Covered:

Wellness and Functional Beverage Market

Wellness and Functional Beverage Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2016 - 2021

Wellness and Functional Beverage Per Capita Consumption 2006 - 2021

Wellness and Functional Beverages Share of Multiple Beverage Market Wholesale Dollar Sales 2016 and 2021

Wellness and Functional Beverages Share of No-Alcohol Multiple Beverage Market Wholesale Dollar Sales 2016 and 2021

Key Wellness and Functional Beverage Categories Change in Wholesale Dollar Sales 2021

Wellness and Functional Category Volume Shares 2021

Wholesale Dollar Shares by Consumer Benefit 2016 and 2021

The New Wellness and Functional Segments

Issues and Trends in the "New" Wellness and Functional Beverage Market

Segment Share of Wholesale Dollars and Volume 2021

RTD Tea Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2016 - 2021

RTD Meal Replacement Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2016 - 2021

Superpremium Juice Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2016 - 2021

Kombucha Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2016 - 2021

Coconut Water Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2016 - 2021

Sports Beverages Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2016 - 2021

Energy Drinks Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2016 - 2021

Nutrient-Enhanced Drinks Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2016 - 2021

Protein Drinks Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2016 - 2021

Leading Wellness and Functional Beverage Companies

Leading Wellness and Functional Beverage Companies by Wholesale Dollars 2020

Leading Wellness and Functional Companies' Wholesale Dollar Share 2015 and 2020

Leading U.S. Wellness and Functional Beverage Segments Advertising Expenditures 2020

Outlook and Future

Projected New Wellness and Functional Wholesale Dollars Compound Annual Growth 2020 - 2025

The Projected Wellness and Functional Beverage Market by Segment

Projected Wellness and Functional Beverage Market Wholesale Dollars and Share by Segment 2020 - 2025

Projected Wellness and Functional Dollar Share by Segment 2020 and 2025

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r42y6y



Source: Beverage Marketing

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.