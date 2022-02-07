New York, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "DIY Home Improvement Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227794/?utm_source=GNW

DIYers in developed and developing countries are investing time to complete home improvement projects as majority of the people are under COVID-19 lockdown. Majority of the DIYers are engaged in gardening practices to enhance customers’ living space to keep them entertained during the lockdown situation. Such factors are driving the demand for DIY products amid COVID-19.



Do-it-yourself (DIY) is the activity of designing and modifying any project yourself. This technique allows customers to develop eye-catching projects without any professional help. It is a comprehensive term that mainly refers to developing or modifying innovative products like shoe holders, letter boards, wall painting, and many others. DIY home improvement products that are used in building maintenance, plumbing, and other home improvement purposes are considered the target products of the market. DIY home improvement products and activities allow homeowners to execute tasks by themselves with the help of DIY home improvement tools, equipment, and appliances. The changes in lifestyles have increased interest in DIY interior designing. Moreover, in the developing regions, the growing population of working women and their participation in the decision-making process for home decoration are also boosting the sales of products required for such projects. Subsequently, there is increasing adoption of DIY home improvement products. The use of DIY products lowers long-term costs than work outsourced to expensive labor. Therefore, the demand for DIY home improvement products is a major factor driving the market studied.



Key Market Trends



DIY Shops are Preferable Distribution Channels



As a majority of DIY resources are online, in-store display plays a major role in how DIY consumers learn to manage DIYs. Big-box retailers have seen a boost in sales by implementing these tactics, and these are also just as useful for small and local home improvement businesses. Most often, small businesses excel over the big box stores in terms of customer service and store-consumer relationships. 82% of all DIYers are likely to explore products in the store, even if the final purchase is made online, and millennial DIYers are more likely to seek the product and make the final purchase of quality products in-store, especially for products like paint.



North America and Europe Account for the Largest Market Shares



In 2019, the DIY home improvement world market turnover reached EUR 618 billion, breaking through the EUR 600 billion ceiling. North America and Europe combined represent approximately 86.6% of this market, although their joint population accounts for only 16% of the world population. The DIY markets of these two continents sum up to EUR 535 billion. North America and Europe reach 58% and 28% of the world market, respectively. North America had the highest average DIY expenditure per capita in 2019 at EUR 972.



Approximately 81% of the DIY market (EUR 502.2 billion) is concentrated in only eight countries, the United States, Germany, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, and Italy. Moreover, the three major DIY markets in Europe (Germany, France, and the United Kingdom) represent 50% of the continent’s market.



Competitive Landscape



The report covers major international players operating in the DIY home improvement market. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market studied. However, the demand is driven by consumer income. Large companies compete through volume purchasing, breadth of products, and effective merchandising and marketing. Small companies focus on a market segment and compete through the depth of products and superior customer service.



