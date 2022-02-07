|To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
|Executive Board
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk
Telephone +45 7012 5300
7 February 2022
Company Announcement number 16/2022
Opening of new fixed-rate bonds
Realkredit Danmark will open new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) with the following characteristics:
|Coupon
|Series
|Amortisation
|Closing date
|Maturity
|2.0%
|22S
|Annuity
|31-08-2023
|01-10-2043
|2.5%
|27S
|Annuity with option on up to 10 years interest only
|31-08-2023
|01-10-2053
|2.5%
|28S
|Annuity with option on up to 30 years interest only
|31-08-2023
|01-10-2053
The mortgage covered bonds will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S.
The mortgage covered bonds will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 20 years and 30 years, respectively.
The final terms of the bonds will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.
The Executive Board
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.
Attachment