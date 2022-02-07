Digital Interoperability Standards for Space Networks Accelerate as Five New Members Join the Digital IF Interoperability Consortium (DIFI)

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital IF Interoperability Consortium (DIFI), the independent space industry group formed to advance interoperability in satellite and ground system networks, today announced the addition of five new members from across space industry sectors, including:



ViaLite Communications – a designer and manufacturer of RF-over-fiber links and systems;

Swedish Microwave AB – a maker of frequency converters and components;

Cobham SATCOM – a developer of satellite and radio communication terminals;

Science Applications International Corporation – a technology integrator across defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets; and

National Space Organization – develops and conducts researches on aerospace and natural science in Taiwan.

“New members continue to join,” commented Stuart Daughtridge, Chairman of DIFI and SVP for Advanced Technologies at Kratos. “It is a testament to the importance that the industry places on the need for digital transformation. As members of DIFI working groups advance the scope, use, testing and certification of the standard, we continue to get closer to the goal of interoperability across space networks.”

DIFI members are coming together to support innovation and the digital transformation of space, satellite and related network technologies through the development of industry interoperability standards. In August, DIFI introduced version 1.0 of its interoperability standard based upon VITA 49, entitled IEEE-ISTO Std 4900-2021: Digital IF Interoperability Standard which can be downloaded at the Consortium’s website https://dificonsortium.org. This standard has already been specified in at least one major satellite communications RFI by the U.S. Army to support system interoperability.

The Digital IF Interoperability Consortium (DIFI) is an independent, international group of companies, organizations and government agencies that have an interest in the interoperability of networks and ground systems supporting space-based operations. Launched in coordination with the IEEE-ISTO, DIFI’s mission is to enable the digital transformation of space, satellite and related industries through a simple, interoperable Digital IF/RF standard that accelerates industry transformation from L-Band IF to Digital IF, while discouraging vendor lock-in. The founding members of DIFI include Hawkeye 360, Intelsat Corp. (OTCMKTS: INTEQ), Kongsberg Satellite Services AS (KSAT), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), Microsoft, and the U.S. Navy. To learn more about DIFI Consortium and to view the complete list of current members, visit www.dificonsortium.org.

