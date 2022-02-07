WORQDRIVE Celebrates 2021 Successes, Sees Exponential Growth Amid the Great Resignation

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WORQDRIVE, the technology-based internal mobility engine designed to make it easy for employees to stay, today shared 2021 highlights as the company positions itself for escalating success in 2022. The company’s focus on talent mobility comes at a critical moment for many organizations, with recent research from Gallup indicating that employee engagement dropped in 2021 for the first time in a decade amid ongoing fallout from the Great Resignation.



Tracey Parsons, CEO of WORQDRIVE, commented, “At the beginning of last year, we saw people start to think about making job changes. By the end of 2021, employers felt the effects without taking much action. And as the world watched the Great Resignation unfold, we worked hard behind the scenes to develop and release the world’s first comprehensive employee-driven internal talent mobility solution. WORQDRIVE’s goal is to encourage employees to make the right move for them within their current employer, inspired by their ability to see opportunities for the first time.”

Since its launch, WORQDRIVE has welcomed a range of new customers, including Amentum, a premier global technical and engineering services partner supporting programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy and environment. Amentum selected WORQDRIVE for its consumer-grade approach to talent mobility, creating internal equity for existing employees by emphasizing skills and abilities over identity. SmartRecruiters recognized Amentum’s success with WORQDRIVE, naming the company a winner of the 2021 Internal Recruiting Awards.

“WORQDRIVE is a game-changer for us in helping us retain talent. They can not only easily find roles internally, but they also will be able to grow with our company through learning and development,” said Lisa Tharp-Bernard, Vice President of Talent Strategy at Amentum.

In addition to nurturing customer relationships, WORQDRIVE announced the formation of its board of advisors, which includes industry experts Matt Charney, Talent Acquisition Practice Leader at HR.com, renowned diversity strategist Torin Ellis, Jess Von Bank, Head of Marketing at Leapgen and Sarah White, CEO of Aspect43. WORQDRIVE also started building its partnership ecosystem, becoming the only internal mobility solution in the iCIMS Marketplace with other integrations actively underway.

Parsons concluded, “With recruiting and retention top of mind for so many companies in 2022, I anticipate that more employers will begin to act on the recent wave of resignations strategically. To support that, WORQDRIVE gives employees the tools to find their next career move where they’re invested, plus it enables recruiters to source talent internally first. We’re excited about what we’ve achieved so far with big plans for 2022 already in place.”

To learn more about WORQDRIVE, visit www.worqdrive.com.

About WORQDRIVE

WORQDRIVE is the internal mobility engine that gathers and validates employee skills to keep them in your organization. Designed to be people-first, WORQDRIVE is the place where employees store their skills, certifications and accomplishments, as well as their career goals and aspirations. We make it easy for employees to stay because internal mobility doesn’t work without the people who power the engine – your people. Learn more at www.worqdrive.com.