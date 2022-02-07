ISRI Launches Brands Leadership Council to Improve Recycling and Sustainability Outcomes

Washington, DC, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI), the Voice of the Recycling Industry™, today announced the formation and inaugural members of the Brands Leadership Council, which are Starbucks, Keurig Dr Pepper, McDonald's, Unilever, and Colgate-Palmolive. The Brands Leadership Council is a new ISRI member category that provides a forum for leading consumer brands to connect with recyclers in a collaborative forum aimed at addressing challenges in the recycling supply chain.

“The Brands Leadership Council provides a unique opportunity to join recyclers with the brands that drive and supply consumers around the globe with the goods they want that can be ultimately recycled and put back into the circular economy,” said ISRI President Robin Wiener. “Bringing together brands and recyclers will help ensure products are designed with recyclability in mind, as well as provide a platform for collaboration on corporate sustainability goals, public outreach, global markets, and beyond. ISRI is excited to welcome brands into our membership and we look forward to their contributions.”

ISRI’s Brands Leadership Council now brings global consumer brands into the only trade association that represents the complete recycling infrastructure through which the vast majority of recyclables generated flow for processing into clean, high-quality, and commodity-grade products. Through membership in the Council, brands can connect and form close-knit relationships with recyclers across commodities to solve issues and identify opportunities around the recycling value chain, including sustainability and design.

QUOTES FROM INAUGURAL MEMBERS:

“At Unilever, we understand the importance of designing packaging for a circular economy. ISRI’s Brand Council brings the right businesses together to optimize the sustainable recovery process. Through a strong Supply Chain perspective and an exceptional understanding of material value, we will advance the sustainability journey together.”

-Glenn Gruskin, Senior Category Manager Packaging – Design for Circularity and Sustainability

“At Keurig Dr Pepper, we are committed to a circular future in which our packaging is recycled or repurposed to remain in use and out of the environment. We believe that partnering and collaborating across industries on packaging design and circular solutions is critical to improving recycling systems, and we look forward to working with the Brand Leadership Council to drive a greater collective impact than any one organization could do alone.”

-Charlie Schwarze, Director, Sustainability – Packaging and Product Stewardship

