In an Exclusive Deal, AtWork Group Joins the Bo & Luke Show as Sponsor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bo & Luke Show, a top 1.5% global podcast, announced a new strategic partnership with AtWork Group. AtWork Group will serve as the podcast's exclusive sponsor for the upcoming season, roughly 30 episodes or six months.

The company is excited to support The Bo & Luke Show through a strategic partnership this season. AtWork Group team members are big fans of the show and excited to be able to play a part in bringing Bo and Luke's positive message, and AtWork's award-winning franchise offering, to the masses, said Jason Leverant, President & COO.

AtWork Group is one of America's largest and fastest-growing staffing firms. They are ranked on the Inc. 5000 list and are consistently rated one of the best franchise opportunities in the country by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, Franchise Business Review, and Franchise Gator.

AtWork places talented professionals into administrative, light-industrial, medical, home healthcare, and management-level positions at some of the nation's largest and most recognizable companies. Whether a company needs temporary help to get through the busy season or an experienced medical or executive-level professional, AtWork will find the very best candidate to help the company grow its business through one of their two specialized divisions: AtWork Personnel and AtWork Search.

The Bo & Luke Show is hosted by Robert "Bo" Brabo and Luke Carignan. Each week, a new interviewee shares their story to help inspire others to be, know and do better. Guests range from JetBlue co-founder Mike Barger, former NFL athlete and podcast host Marques Ogden, to Virginia Assistant Attorney General Rick Mountcastle (the former DA featured in the Hulu Original, Dopesick). Since launching in February 2020, the podcast has had more than 40,000 downloads and is available on all major podcast streaming platforms.

Listeners can follow The Bo & Luke Show on Instagram, Linkedin, YouTube, and Twitter or visit their website at www.theboandlukeshow.com. For more information regarding AtWork Group franchise opportunities, visit https://www.atworkfranchise.com.

For media-related inquiries and/or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Ellen Brabo (Communications Director, The Bo & Luke Show LLC), at ell@theboandlukeshow.com.

