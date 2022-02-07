Seven Lakes Technologies Selected as Top Innovator of 2021 in Production Technologies by Darcy Partners

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seven Lakes Technologies, Inc., a market leader in SaaS-based Oil & Gas production and field management software for the energy sector, today announced their placement by Darcy Partners, a technology scouting and innovation advisory firm serving the energy industry, on the "Darcy Top 10 Innovator of 2021" list in the category of Production.

Innovators were chosen according to a combination of Darcy Partners' research into Innovative technology developments and market traction, as well as the interest shown from more than 10,000 energy companies. The Darcy Connect platform is a premier source for Oil & Gas research, industry collaboration, and interaction with Innovators like Seven Lakes Technologies.

According to Darcy Partners, "The JOYN platform is popular with many of our US-based members who have implemented manage by exception programs that allow contract pumpers and lease operators to shift their time to higher-value assets. Seven Lakes is a leader in wellhead to office optimization and for this was selected to present at a Darcy Live forum on the topic of Resource Optimization."

"Our goal is to reduce the cost of entry for Oil & Gas organizations with solutions to make oil & gas production more predictable. We want our clients to spend more time streamlining their production operations and less time chasing information," said Shiva Rajagopalan, CEO, Seven Lakes Technologies. "It's a tremendous honor to be awarded placement on the "Darcy Top 10 Innovator of 2021" list in the category of Production, in part by our most innovative customers and other leaders in the industry."

Seven Lakes announced the launch of the world's first software as a service (SaaS) integrated production system for oil and gas, JOYN Oil & Gas Production, in 2021. JOYN represents the only end-to-end Oil & Gas Production solution among other Innovators named to this year's list.

Using JOYN Oil & Gas Production, production team members can quickly create a sandbox with their data to configure a route, run production allocations, and audit the results. JOYN provides teams with the speed and flexibility to lower production time from months to days, easily analyze data, and adjust to market changes.

About Seven Lakes Technologies

Headquartered in Westlake Village, CA, Seven Lakes Technologies is a market leader in SaaS-based production and capital planning software for the upstream exploration and production (E&P) oil and gas sector. Focused on production, CAPEX and OPEX improvements, and data management & analytics, Seven Lakes works with over 6K users across more than 50 customers including supermajors, with a 200K well count producing 200M barrels of oil per day. For more information, please visit www.joyn.ai

About Darcy Partners

Darcy Partners is a technology scouting and innovation advisory firm serving the energy industry. Our member companies rely on us to identify and validate critical technology solutions, to help them benchmark and improve their operations, and their overall innovation ecosystems. Our team includes investors, scientists, consultants, and energy sector veterans who have come together as a one-stop shop for innovation in the energy industry. For more information, visit www.darcypartners.com.

Shiva Rajagopalan

Chief Executive Officer

shiva.rajagopalan@sevenlakes.com

