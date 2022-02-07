CareDx Joins Forces with MOTTEP, The National Minority Organ Tissue Transplant Education Program, to Host “Heart Health” Webinar for Transplant Patients

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced that in partnership with MOTTEP, The National Minority Organ Tissue Transplant Education Program, and in recognition of Black History Month and Heart Month, both occurring in February, it is hosting a webinar focused on educating kidney transplant on how to maintain optimal heart health to help prevent cardiovascular complications, which can contribute to kidney transplant failure.



The webinar will take place on Thursday, February 10, 2022, 6-7pm EST/ 3-4pm PST. The webinar will be moderated by Dr. Velma Scantlebury, the first African-American, female transplant surgeon. The panel will cover:

Getting on an organ transplant waitlist

Pre-existing conditions and their impact on kidney transplant

Maintaining good heart health post-kidney transplant

Managing post-transplant diabetes and high blood pressure

Panelists include: JaBaris D. Swain, MD, MPH, Cardiopulmonary Transplant Surgeon, Clinical Associate Surgeon, Division of Cardiovascular Surgery, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania; and Michelle Lubetzky, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Nephrology and Abdominal Transplant, University of Texas at Austin. To sign up for the webinar, complete this registration link.

“CareDx is proud to partner with MOTTEP and support education for underserved minority communities that creates more equity in organ transplantation,” said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx, “Research shows that heart disease is a major cause of kidney transplant organ failure and a leading cause of hospitalization and death in kidney transplant patients.”

“We hope this educational seminar will make more kidney transplant patients aware of the importance of maintaining optimal heart health and the preventative actions they can take,” said MOTTEP founder Dr. Clive Callender. “Additionally, we will educate patients on the importance of working closely with their healthcare team to be regularly monitored, and to be hypervigilant for signs that may need immediate medical attention to help prevent and reduce complications which may lead to transplanted organ failure.”

The National Minority Organ Tissue Transplant Education Program or MOTTEP was founded by Dr. Clive Callender, a trailblazer in the transplantation medical community who developed the country’s first minority-focused dialysis and transplant center in 1973 as a renal transplant physician at Howard University Hospital. MOTTEP’s mission is to reduce the rate and number of ethnic minority Americans needing organ and tissue transplants through disease prevention education and to increase minority organ donations to improve transplant success by finding better matches from similar minority ethnic groups.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements related to CareDx, Inc., including statements regarding the potential benefits and results that may be achieved with CareDx’s partnership with MOTTEP to host the webinar to help kidney transplant patients maintain optimal heart health (the “Webinar”). These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks that CareDx does not realize the expected benefits of the partnership with MOTTEP and the Webinar; general economic and market factors; and other risks discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 24, 2021, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2021 ended on March 31, 2021 filed by CareDx with the SEC on May 5, 2021, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2021 ended on June 30, 2021 filed by CareDx with the SEC on July 29, 2021, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2021 ended on September 30, filed by CareDx with the SEC on October 28, 2021, and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:

CareDx, Inc.

Sasha King

Chief Marketing Officer

415-287-2393

sking@caredx.com

Investor Relations

Ian Cooney

(415) 722-4563

investor@CareDx.com