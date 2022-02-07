Tonix Pharmaceuticals to Participate in BIO CEO & Investor Conference

CHATHAM, N.J., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals, will participate virtually in the BIO CEO & Investor Conference, which is being held February 14-17, 2022.



The Company’s pre-recorded presentation will be made available during the conference to registered conference participants through the BIO CEO & Investor Conference website at https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-conference/sessions. Beginning February 17th, the presentation will also be available under the IR Events tab of the Investors section of the Tonix website at www.tonixpharma.com.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring and developing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix’s portfolio is composed of infectious diseases, central nervous system (CNS) and immunology product candidates. Tonix’s infectious disease portfolio of product candidates includes next-generation vaccines to prevent COVID-19, an antiviral to treat COVID-19, and a potential treatment for Long COVID. The portfolio also includes a vaccine in development to prevent smallpox. The Company’s CNS portfolio includes both small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions. The immunology portfolio includes biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. Tonix’s lead vaccine candidate for COVID-19, TNX-18001, is a live replicating vaccine based on Tonix’s recombinant pox vaccine (RPV) platform to protect against COVID-19, primarily by eliciting a T cell response. Tonix expects to start a Phase 1 study in humans in the second half of 2022. TNX-35002 (sangivamycin, i.v. solution) is a small molecule antiviral drug to treat acute COVID-19 and is in the pre-IND stage of development. Finally, TNX-102 SL3 (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets), is a small molecule drug being developed to treat Long COVID, a chronic post-COVID condition. Tonix expects to initiate a Phase 2 study in Long COVID in the first half of 2022. Tonix’s lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL, is in mid-Phase 3 development for the management of fibromyalgia with a new Phase 3 study expected to start in the first half of 2022. TNX-13004 is a biologic designed to treat cocaine intoxication that is expected to start a Phase 2 trial in the first quarter of 2022.

1TNX-1800 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication. TNX-1800 is based on TNX-801, live horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration, which is in development to protect against smallpox and monkeypox. TNX-801 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication.



2TNX-3500 is an investigational new drug at the pre-IND stage of development and has not been approved for any indication.



3TNX-102 SL is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for any indication.



4TNX-1300 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Tonix's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations; delays and uncertainties caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to the timing and progress of clinical development of our product candidates; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties of government or third party payor reimbursement; limited research and development efforts and dependence upon third parties; and substantial competition. As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. Tonix does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 15, 2021, and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Tonix's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof.

