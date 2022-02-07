Amicus Therapeutics Announces Presentations and Posters at the 18th Annual WORLDSymposium™ 2022

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), a patient-dedicated global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel medicines for rare diseases, today announced that two oral presentations and 11 posters across its development programs will be included at the 18th Annual WORLDSymposium™ 2022, being held February 7-11, 2022 in San Diego, CA.



Oral Platform Presentation:

Pompe Disease:

Wednesday, February 9, 10:30 a.m. PST

Abstract Title: Immunogenicity of cipaglucosidase alfa/miglustat versus alglucosidase alfa/placebo in late-onset Pompe disease (LOPD): A phase III, randomized study (PROPEL)

Presenter: Tahseen Mozaffar, MD, University of California, Irvine, CA, U.S.A.

Location: Exhibit Hall

Friday, February 11, 10:15 a.m. PST

Abstract Title: Liver-directed and systemic AAV gene transfer approaches for Pompe disease therapy

Presenter: Naresh Kumar Meena, PhD, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD, U.S.A.

Location: Exhibit Hall

Poster Sessions:

Fabry Disease:

Wednesday, February 9, 3:00-5:00 p.m. PST

Abstract Title: Baseline demographics and clinical characteristics of patients enrolled in the followME Fabry Pathfinders Registry (Poster #216)

Presenter: Peter Nordbeck, MD, University Hospital Wuerzburg, Wuerzburg, Germany

Location: Exhibit Hall

Abstract Title: Long-term multisystemic efficacy with migalastat in ERT-naive and ERT-experienced patients with amenable GLA variants (Poster #123)

Presenter: Robert Hopkin, MD, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, OH, U.S.A.

Location: Exhibit Hall

Abstract Title: Migalastat HCl 150 mg every other day is well-tolerated and efficacious in adolescent patients with Fabry disease (Poster #258)

Presenter: Uma Ramaswami, MD, Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust, London, U.K.

Location: Exhibit Hall

Abstract Title: Insights into patients’ expectations and treatment preferences based on the patient needs questionnaire: Interim results from the SATIS-Fab study in Fabry disease (ePoster #174)

Presenter: Olivier Lidove, MD, Deaconess Hospital Group Croix Saint-Simon, Paris, France

Location: Virtual Site

Thursday, February 10, 3:00-5:00 p.m. PST

Abstract Title: First results from The Spanish Fabry Women Study: A retrospective observational study describing the phenotype of female carrying genetic variants associated to Fabry disease (ePoster #269)

Presenter: Rosario Sánchez, MD, General University Hospital of Alicante, Alicante, Spain

Location: Virtual Site

Abstract Title: Fabry disease, symptom burden, health-related quality of life burden and treatment satisfaction (ePoster #186)

Presenter: Alasdair MacCulloch, PhD, Amicus Therapeutics UK LTD, Marlow, U.K.

Location: Virtual Site

Abstract Title: Treatment preferences in Fabry disease, a discrete choice experiment in the UK and Denmark (ePoster #187)

Presenter: Alasdair MacCulloch, PhD, Amicus Therapeutics UK LTD, Marlow, U.K.

Location: Virtual Site

Pompe Disease:

Wednesday, February 9, 3:00-5:00 p.m. PST

Abstract Title: Immunogenicity of cipaglucosidase alfa/miglustat versus alglucosidase alfa/placebo in late-onset Pompe disease (LOPD): A phase III, randomized study (PROPEL) (Poster #47)

Presenter: Tahseen Mozaffar, MD, University of California, Irvine, CA, USA

Location: Exhibit Hall

Abstract Title: Cipaglucosidase alfa/miglustat versus alglucosidase alfa/placebo in late-onset Pompe disease (LOPD): PROPEL study subgroup analyses (Poster #39)

Presenter: Barry Byrne, MD, PhD, University of Florida Health, Gainesville, FL, U.S.A.

Location: Exhibit Hall

Abstract Title: Living with Pompe disease in the UK: Characterizing the patient journey and burden on physical, emotional and social quality of life (ePoster #130)

Presenter: Derralynn Hughes, BMBCh, University College London, London, U.K.

Location: Virtual Site

Thursday, February 10, 3:00-5:00 p.m. PST

Abstract Title: Plasma total GAA protein PK profiles differ between cipaglucosidase alfa/miglustat and alglucosidase alfa (ePoster #143)

Presenter: Franklin Johnson, MS, Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., Philadelphia, PA, U.S.A.

Location: Virtual Site

