Rapid Strength Concrete Market to hit USD 212 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The rapid strength concrete market is expected to surpass US$ 212 billion by 2027, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc . Increasing spending on concrete road construction projects will provide impetus to the industry.

The rapid strength concrete market will showcase significant growth through 2027 due to increasing demand for concrete road construction across the globe. Rapid strength concretes are versatile and most durable products, which can be effectively used in road construction projects. In emerging countries, concrete is preferably used for paving highways, tunnels, and airports owing to its stress-bearing capacity, low maintenance, and high-temperature resistivity.

Based on strength, above 80 MPa strength concrete segment is expected to reach USD 33 billion by 2027. Growing applications of box culverts, multi-sided structures, traffic barriers, bridge elements, pavements, etc., in the transportation industry will augment product demand. The rapid expansion of rail & road transport systems, specifically in Asia Pacific and Latin America, is likely to boost the overall market demand.

The infrastructure sector is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 8.8% through 2027. Due to its high stability, rapid strength concrete is considerably used in the construction of infrastructure projects include bridges, tunnels, highways, airfields, etc. Moreover, favorable government policies are likely to boost sustainable development projects in the coming years. For instance, the Government of India has taken initiatives to develop new greenfield airport projects under the Regional Connectivity Scheme with Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), which will create market opportunities throughout the projected period.

The Asia Pacific rapid strength concrete market will gain sizeable growth and is likely to capture nearly 11% share by 2027. The rising demand for sustainable building materials, specifically in civil and commercial construction projects, will thrive product consumption in the coming years. Moreover, increasing investments in the transportation & infrastructure industries will stimulate economic growth across the region, which will further augment the overall industry size in the coming years.

Key industry leaders in the global rapid strength concrete industry are BASF SE, Sika Corporation, CTS Cement, Cemex S.A.B, and Tarmac.

Some of the major findings in the Global Rapid Strength Concrete Market report include:

Increasing demand for sustainable buildings and eco-friendly construction will proliferate new market opportunities.





Rapidly growing building construction activities across developing regions will augment the industry size.





Rising concerns of water scarcity will create product demand as it requires minimal water to develop compressive strength and significant resistance.





Key industry participants are investing in research & innovation, capacity expansion, and Merger & Acquisition (M&A) to obtain competitive advantages in the market.





