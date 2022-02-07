Aurora Spine Receives “Notice of Allowance” for Patent for Spinal Implant for Motion Preservation or Fusion

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, announced today that it has received “Notice of Allowance” for its patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), for the invention: ‘Spinal Implant for Motion Preservation or Fusion’. This patent covers one of Aurora’s products in development, the ZIPFlexTM, which is a minimally invasive posterior non-fusion interspinous implant for motion preservation but can be converted to act as a fusion or non-fusion device while implanted in a patient via a small attachment.



Mr. Trent Northcutt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Spine, stated, “We are delighted to receive this Notice of Allowance from the USPTO, as it demonstrates Aurora’s commitment to designing new technologies that not only differentiate us from other mainstream products on the marketplace but build upon the company’s intellectual property and patent portfolio. This patent will allow us to commercialize new products like the ZIPFlex and increase shareholder value.”

Laszlo Garamszegi, Chief Technology Officer with Aurora Spine stated, "The Aurora Team is working hard to bolster our Intellectual Property portfolio by developing innovative spine treatment solutions to improve patient care and help patients return to everyday life as quickly as possible. This patent allowance helps Aurora widen its future product offering for the non-fusion spine surgery and develop a two-in-one solution that is currently missing from the toolbox of doctors."

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.aurora-spine.com or www.aurorapaincare.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aurora Spine, including, without limitation, those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in Aurora Spine's final prospectus (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes information concerning the proposed use and success of the company’s products in surgical procedures. Aurora Spine cautions investors of Aurora Spine's securities about important factors that could cause Aurora Spine's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements included in this news release. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ unilaterally from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the expectations set out herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Aurora Spine does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

