Global Prefilled Syringes Market 2022 | Demand Analysis, Various Types Covered, End Users, Raw Materials, Revenue by Country and Forecast 2028

Global Prefilled Syringes Market is projected to rise due to rise in chronic diseases. An increasing number of products launched by the key players and rising demand for biological drugs and improvements in prefilled syringes technologies is expected to treat chronic diseases which is expected to rise Global Prefilled Syringes Market growth. Rising use of adoption of self-injecting the parenteral devices as they are convenient and easy in administration. In 2022, the global smart wearables market is estimated to stand at a market size of USD 3,567.3 million and with a CAGR of 2.6%, it is expected to reach a valuation of USD 5,226.8 million. This information is published in an upcoming report, titled " Global Prefilled Syringes Market, 2022-2028 ".

Global Prefilled Syringes Market report covered with Company:

BD

Gerresheimer

Nipro Corporation

Schott

Stevanato

Baxter BioPharma Solution

Rovi CM

Terumo

Vetter

Catalent

Taisei Kako

Roselabs Group

West Pharma

Weigao Group

Shandong Zibo Minkang Pharmaceutical Packaging Co., Ltd.

Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass co., LTD

Ningbo Zhengli Pharmaceutical Packaging Co.,Ltd

Shandong Ujoin Medical Technology

Prefilled syringes are injectable drugs that are designed to administer drugs through the parenteral course.

The pandemic of COVID-19 impacted the demand for prefilled syringes, as packaging of pharmaceuticals is on the rise owing to vaccine production. Such needles are more in demand as they have less risk of injuries. The pandemic positively impacted the demand for syringes.

Global Prefilled Syringes Market share has BD, Gerresheimer, Nipro Corporation, Schott, Stevanato, etc. as key players which hold about 63% of the market.

Geographically, the market is divided into, the Americas (U.S., North America, and Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, and Russia), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea), Southeast Asia (China Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam), Latin America (Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil), Australia, and Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and UAE).

North America has the largest geographic market share with 30% followed by Europe and China with 45%.

Segment by Type

Glass Prefilled Syringes

Plastic Prefilled Syringes

Segment by Application

Vaccine

Antithrombotic Drugs

Bioengineered Drugs

Other (Beauty, Etc.)

