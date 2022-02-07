New York, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Single-use Medical Device Reprocessing Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227781/?utm_source=GNW

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the single-use medical reprocessing market negatively as reprocessing activities were impacted. Due to COVID-19 restrictions put in place to check the spread of the virus many business activities were impacted around the world which led to the decline in market capitalization and businesses. But as now conditions are improving with the vaccination process, the market is expected to regain its status of the pre-COVID era, and also, the COVID-19 led to a huge surge in demand for various medical devices and instruments such as ventilators, oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters, suction pumps, central venous catheters, thermocyclers and many others which creates an opportunity for the studied market in the future.



As per the research article published in December 2020 titled “Transforming the Medical Device Industry: Road Map to a Circular Economy”, the healthcare system of high-income countries mostly depends on linear supply chain which contains single-use disposable medical devices which not only increases the healthcare expenditure but also creates other problems such as waste and pollution which indirectly but severely affects the surrounding and ecosystem and the reprocessing of these single-use devices (SUDs) helps can help in reducing medical wastes along with saving costs which will be the major driving factor for the studied market. Also, regulatory pressure to reduce the medical waste by the governments around the world is forcing manufacturers to build devices in manner by which they can be reused or their most of the parts can be salvaged which will also boost the growth of the studied market.



Additionally, growing demands of recycling and reusability due to the factors such as rising awareness among public and campaigns from various non-governmental organizations (NGO) who are working in favor of reducing medical waste and increasing the recycling measure will also boost the growth of the single-use medical device reprocessing market during the forecast period. Whereas concerns such as potential material alteration during reprocessing and cross infection with reprocessed device along with a general notion regarding the quality of reprocessed single use medical devices among healthcare providers will impede the growth of the studied market.



Key Market Trends



Sequential Compression Sleeves in Class II Device Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share Over the Forecast Period



Class II Device segment is expected to hold a major share in the single-use medical device reprocessing market over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of cardiac and other intervention procedures and the consequent economic load demand for assessing single-use device reuse due to the increasing cost of instruments and burden of cardiovascular diseases around the world.



In the class II device segment, the sequential compression sleeves are expected to occupy the majority of the market share in the segment. Sequential compression sleeves are designed to increase venous blood flow in patients with deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism and are considered reusable, as they can withstand the necessary cleaning and sterilization process which is why they are widely reprocessed and used by different end-users. For instance, according to the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), in 25% of all hospitals in the country that uses Single-Use Devices (SUDs), sequential compression devices constitute about 15.8% of the reprocessed items and compression sleeves account for the greatest volume of overall business of SUDs reprocessing.



The sequential compression sleeves are used widely around the world due to the high burden of diseases such such deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism and further expected to increase over the years. For instance, according to the research study publihsed in February 2019, titled "Prevalence, symptom burden, and natural history of deep vein thrombosis in people with advanced cancer in specialist palliative care units (HIDDen): a prospective longitudinal observational study", venous thromboembolism (deep venous thrombosis and pulmonary embolism) is the most common preventable cause of hospital death and about third of the admitted to specialist palliative care units (SPCUs) with advanced cancer had femoral deep vein thrombosis which shows the importance of sequential compression sleeves and as the people with cancer are at major risk of venous thromboembolism, the use of sequential compression sleeves are further expected to increase owing to which the segment is expected to have major share in the single-use medical device reprocessing market. Furthermore, with the growing burden of the cardiovscular devices, the use of sequential compression sleeves are further expeectd to increase which will drive the growth in the studied segment.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Single-Use Medical Device Reprocessing Market Over the Forecast Period



North America holds a major share in the single-use medical device reprocessing market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period mainly due to the increasing cost of reusable medical devices and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the region.



In the North American region, the United States accounted for the largest share in the single-use medical device reprocessing market, increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases and related surgical procedures are the major growth factors for it. For instance, as per the research study titled “Cardiac Catheterization Risks and Complications”, published in June 2021, more than 1,000,000 cardiac catheterization procedures are performed every year in the United States. And, as per the American Heart Association 2021 report on Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics, in 2018, coronary heart disease (42.1%) was the leading cause of death due to cardiovascular diseases in the United States, followed by stroke (17%), high blood pressure (11%), heart failure (9.6%), disease of arteries (2.9%) and other cardiovascular diseases (17.4%). This high prevalence of diseases requiring class I and class II devices will significantly boost the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape



Globally, the major players control a significant share of the studied market and involve in new launches, acquisitions, and collaborations with others to have an edge over the studied market. For instance, in October 2020, Stryker has launched the reprocessed myosure tissue removal device for single-use which is used to hysteroscopic ally remove intrauterine tissue. However, the remaining market share is heavily fragmented, and several niche players operate in the local markets. The major global players include Medline Industries Inc., ReNu Medical (Arjo), NEScientific Inc., Johnson & Johnson (Sterilmed Inc.), SteriPro, Stryker Corporation, and Innovative Health, among others.



