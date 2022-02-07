New York, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Mining Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227780/?utm_source=GNW

To ensure that everything runs efficiently and finishes faster, these complex processes require a system to simplify and even automate them.



Even today, mining represents nearly 12% of the world GDP, measured by revenues and products sold (source: Komatsu). The Fourth Industrial Revolution has developed into an “integrated intelligent society” and is now spreading across all industries. Today, digital solutions have become well established in day-to-day mining operations, and more mines and mining areas are set to benefit.

According to research by Ericsson, when deployed concurrently, autonomous vehicles, real-time site monitoring, and remote-controlled drilling rigs deliver improved efficiency, productivity, and safety and a combined ROI of 207% over ten years in surface operations. In underground mining, the ROI equates to 256%. Digital is driving fundamental change in mining.?

In recent years, mining businesses across emerging countries faced an increase in the number of challenges, including price instability, the need to drill deeper to uncover new resources and a skills shortage across the industry. Many mining businesses resorted to digital transformation to overcome these issues. The market is focusing on using advanced technology to transform traditional mines into smart mines that are more efficient, safer, and more productive.

Various companies launched innovative solutions to deal with unprecedented challenges due to the covid-19 outbreak. For instance, in May 2020, Axora, one of the prominent players in the smart mining market, launched its Smart Mining Resource Center to aid companies in recovering from the pandemic. According to companies, the mining industry can get back on track by adopting digital technologies to enhance safety, increase profits, and minimize overall operational costs. Thus, the launch of the online Smart Mining Resource Center is anticipated to help companies bounce back and regain their market value post-pandemic.



Data is one of the most valuable assets. Every day automated drills, trucks, shovels, conveyors, trains, and ships produce vast amounts of valuable data. By combining this Data with smart analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation, various vendors are making their business safer and more productive.

According to the World Economic Forum, digital transformation initiatives in the mining industry will generate more than USD 320 billion of industry value over the next decade. InterSystems IRIS for Mining Operations is next-generation digital transformation software for mining operators that works seamlessly with the existing machinery and software applications. It delivers real-time, customizable Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), including Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and real-time alerts as data levels and KPIs approach pre-defined thresholds.

Big data, which is driven by the accelerating progress of information and communication technology, is a promising technology that can reshape the entire mining landscape. Despite numerous attempts in applying big data in the mining industry, fundamental problems of big data massive data management (BDM) in the mining industry persist.

Harnessing the potential of BDM and BDA (Big data analytics) might help the mining industry increase its productivity and respond more actively to uncertainties. Cost estimation for adopting BDM in the mining industry should be performed, and instant data communication should be improved. With the support of Big Data, companies can save up to 80% while locating new mines, compared to the traditional methods with all the complicated and expensive bureaucratic processes that precede field exploration.

Machine learning has shown to be a promising tool in processing an overwhelming amount of data collected during exploration and is key to finding these more complex deposits. Goldspot Discoveries Corp uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve mineral exploration by ingesting different data to discover potential gold deposit locations. Through AI, advanced analytics, and simulation modeling, the company can add more than USD 11 billion in additional value to the mining industry.



The North American region is a significant contributor to the global smart mining market, with major countries being the United States and Canada.

The search for extraction, beneficiation and processing of naturally occurring solid minerals from the earth are all part of the mining business in the United States. Coal, metals like iron, copper, or zinc, and industrial minerals like potash, limestone, and other broken rocks, are mined minerals. This industry excludes oil and natural gas extraction (NAICS code 211).

Metals and other minerals are vital raw resources for the construction and chemical industries in the United States, as well as for the manufacture of everyday electronics and consumer goods. A modern computer, for example, necessitates the use of over 65 distinct minerals. Furthermore, coal is responsible for nearly half of the electricity generated in the United States.

The discovery of shale formations, together with the world’s reliance on oil and gas resources, has accelerated the expansion of mining activities, particularly in the oil and gas industry, to unprecedented levels.

With the advancement of the Internet, several of the region’s most notable players are focusing on giving real-time analysis. Cisco connected mining, for example, enables real-time insight into each step of the mining and production process and accurate monitoring of output, equipment, worker location, and security.

Equipment assignment, payload compliance, dispatch, and equipment health monitoring have all been simplified by Wencolite fleet management. As a result, giving simple access to the mine or quarry will result in a more productive and safer operation.

The advancement of new smart mining systems has been supported by recent technology breakthroughs, which can make overall processes more efficient and considerably enhance accuracy in various services and solutions.



The smart mining market has been gaining a competitive edge in recent years. Major players include Cisco Systems Inc., SAP SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., among others. A few recent developments are:



April 2021 - Cisco opened an Advanced Technology Center in capital Santiago to provide innovation support to Chilean mining companies. The ATC is part of Cisco’s global program Country Digital Acceleration, a program initiative that looks for countries with significant growth potential and assigns an investment amount to obtain resources to boost innovation and development. In Chile, the primary focus is mining, followed by electricity.

March 2021 - SAP SE completed the acquisition of Signavio. Signavio’s products become part of SAP’s Business Process Intelligence portfolio and complement SAP’s holistic process transformation portfolio. With Signavio now an official part of its business process intelligence unit, SAP can help companies transform and manage their business processes at scale.



