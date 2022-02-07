The Worldwide Broadcast and Media Technology Industry is Expected to Reach $62 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Broadcast and Media Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global broadcast and media technology market attained a value of USD 41.40 billion in 2021.

Aided by the increasing inclination of youth towards OTT platforms, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2022 and 2027 to reach a value of USD 62.12 billion by 2027.



Broadcast and media technology is defined as the technology which is used to compose, create, produce, deliver, and manage media content including audio, video, images, information, augmented reality environment, and others. Through broadcasting and media technology, people watch television, listen radio programmes, and procure information through various mediums. Broadcasting and media technology helps broadcasters, studios and creators, and distributors to gather audience. Furthermore, the technology helps deliver information to masses through various modern electronic devices such as mobiles, laptops, and computers, among others.



The broadcast and media technology market is being driven by the growing adoption of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and computers, especially in emerging economies owing to the rising disposable income and increasing tech-friendly population. The thriving media and entertainment industry across the continents is likely to provide impetus to the market. Additionally, the availability of high-speed internet, emergence of next-gen connected devices, and penetration of artificial intelligence in the broadcast and media technology industry are some of the key factors driving the market growth.

Moreover, the increasing demand for broadcast and media technology by companies for advertising and online marketing is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the market in the forecast period. In terms of region, the Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share in the market owing to the escalated digitalisation, growing expansion of media and broadcasting companies, and the availability of high-speed internet services in the region. The rising number of media houses in countries like India are anticipated to boost the market growth in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface



2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope



3 Report Description

3.1 Market Definition and Outlook

3.2 Properties and Applications

3.3 Market Analysis

3.4 Key Players



4 Key Assumptions



5 Executive Summary

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Drivers

5.3 Key Developments

5.4 Competitive Structure

5.5 Key Industrial Trends



6 Snapshot

6.1 Global

6.2 Regional



7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges



8 Global Broadcast and Media Technology Market Analysis

8.1 Key Industry Highlights

8.2 Global Broadcast and Media Technology Historical Market (2017-2021)

8.3 Global Broadcast and Media Technology Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8.4 Global Broadcast and Media Technology Market by Platform

8.4.1 DTT

8.4.1.1 Market Share

8.4.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.4.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.4.2 Satellite

8.4.2.1 Market Share

8.4.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.4.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.4.3 Cable

8.4.3.1 Market Share

8.4.3.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.4.3.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.4.4 OTT

8.4.4.1 Market Share

8.4.4.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.4.4.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.4.5 IPTV

8.4.5.1 Market Share

8.4.5.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.4.5.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.5 Global Broadcast and Media Technology Market by Component

8.5.1 Software

8.5.1.1 Market Share

8.5.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.5.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.5.1.3.1 On-Premise

8.5.1.3.2 Cloud Based

8.5.2 Services

8.5.2.1 Market Share

8.5.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.5.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.5.2.3.1 Consulting

8.5.2.3.2 Support and Maintenance

8.5.2.3.3 Managed Services

8.5 Global Broadcast and Media Technology Market by Solution

8.5.1 Web Content Management

8.5.1.1 Market Share

8.5.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.5.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.5.2 Content Storage Solutions

8.5.2.1 Market Share

8.5.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.5.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.5.3 User Management

8.5.3.1 Market Share

8.5.3.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.5.3.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.5.4 Media/Digital Asset Management

8.5.4.1 Market Share

8.5.4.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.5.4.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.5.5 Revenue Management

8.5.5.1 Market Share

8.5.5.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.5.5.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.5.6 Ad and Data Management

8.5.6.1 Market Share

8.5.6.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.5.6.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.5.7 Editorial and Print Workflow

8.5.7.1 Market Share

8.5.7.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.5.7.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.6 Global Broadcast and Media Technology Market by Application

8.6.1 Broadcaster

8.6.1.1 Market Share

8.6.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.6.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.6.2 Studios and Creators

8.6.2.1 Market Share

8.6.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.6.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.6.3 Distributors

8.6.3.1 Market Share

8.6.3.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.6.3.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.7 Global Broadcast and Media Technology Market by Region

8.7.1 Market Share

8.7.1.1 North America

8.7.1.2 Europe

8.7.1.3 Asia Pacific

8.7.1.4 Latin America

8.7.1.5 Middle East and Africa



9 Regional Analysis

9.1 North America

9.1.1 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

9.1.2 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

9.1.3 Breakup by Country

9.1.3.1 United States of America

9.1.3.2 Canada

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

9.2.2 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Breakup by Country

9.2.3.1 United Kingdom

9.2.3.2 Germany

9.2.3.3 France

9.2.3.4 Italy

9.2.3.5 Others

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

9.3.2 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Breakup by Country

9.3.3.1 China

9.3.3.2 Japan

9.3.3.3 India

9.3.3.4 ASEAN

9.3.3.5 Australia

9.3.3.6 Others

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

9.4.2 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Breakup by Country

9.4.3.1 Brazil

9.4.3.2 Argentina

9.4.3.3 Mexico

9.4.3.4 Others

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

9.5.2 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

9.5.3 Breakup by Country

9.5.3.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.3.2 United Arab Emirates

9.5.3.3 Nigeria

9.5.3.4 South Africa

9.5.3.5 Others



10 Market Dynamics

10.1 SWOT Analysis

10.1.1 Strengths

10.1.2 Weaknesses

10.1.3 Opportunities

10.1.4 Threats

10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.2.1 Supplier's Power

10.2.2 Buyer's Power

10.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

10.2.4 Degree of Rivalry

10.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

10.3 Key Indicators for Demand

10.4 Key Indicators for Price



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Company Profiles

12.2.1 Evertz Technologies Limited

12.2.1.1 Company Overview

12.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

12.2.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

12.2.1.4 Certifications

12.2.2 Harmonic Inc.

12.2.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2.2 Product Portfolio

12.2.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

12.2.2.4 Certifications

12.2.3 Video Stream Networks S.L.

12.2.3.1 Company Overview

12.2.3.2 Product Portfolio

12.2.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

12.2.3.4 Certifications

12.2.4 Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

12.2.4.1 Company Overview

12.2.4.2 Product Portfolio

12.2.4.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

12.2.4.4 Certifications

12.2.5 IBM Corporation

12.2.5.1 Company Overview

12.2.5.2 Product Portfolio

12.2.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

12.2.5.4 Certifications

12.2.6 Others



