NFI named an approved zero-emission bus and charging infrastructure supplier to Florida’s State Schedule

ST. CLOUD, Minn., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that NFI has been selected by the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (“PSTA”) as an approved supplier of electric transit buses and charging and associated equipment for the Purchase Schedule for the State of Florida (the “Schedule”).



The schedule, facilitated through PSTA, simplifies the procurement process of zero-emission, battery-electric heavy-duty transit buses, coaches, and associated charging infrastructure for any transit authority, or any city, county, or State government agency within the State of Florida for up to five years. The base term is two years, with options to extend for three additional one-year periods.

“Being named a state supplier of EVs and infrastructure – including buses and coaches – demonstrates NFI's undeniable leadership in mass mobility electrification,” said Chris Stoddart, President, North American Bus and Coach. “For over 25 years, NFI has supported reliable public transit in Florida and today we took another step in the evolution to zero-emission mobility. This schedule will help agencies transition to greener fleets, and ultimately contribute to cleaner air and more livable communities.”

Under the contract, NFI can supply its electric mobility solutions from subsidiaries New Flyer of America Inc. (“New Flyer”) and Motor Coach Industries (“MCI”), including next generation, battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE NG™ buses in all lengths, and the Buy America-compliant zero-emission D45 CRT LE CHARGE™ coach, as well as charging infrastructure by NFI Infrastructure Solutions™ including depot and on-route chargers.

“Our agency was honored to lead the statewide procurement of zero-emission buses on behalf of the more than 30 transit systems across the Sunshine State,” said Brad Miller, Chief Executive Officer, PSTA. “We were impressed with NFI’s proposals and pleased to recommend including their EVs in the state schedule, so any transit system in Florida could buy these electric buses and coaches more efficiently.”

NFI Infrastructure Solutions™ offers full-suite infrastructure project management to support transit agencies through the transition to zero-emission mobility. To learn more, visit nfigroup.com/IS.

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 80 cities in five countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and its vehicles have completed over 50 million EV service miles.

Today, NFI supports growing North American cities with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions through a four-pillar approach, including buses and coaches, technology, infrastructure, and workforce development. NFI also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center (“VIC”), the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming 4,000 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in nine countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI’s common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures trade on the TSX under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, www.arbocsv.com, and www.carfaircomposites.com.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE® brands. It also offers infrastructure development through NFI Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 35,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 8,600 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,900 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com .

About MCI

MCI is North America's public and private market motor coach leader. Products include the luxury J-Series (an industry best-seller for over a decade), the workhorse D-Series, and the brand new zero-emission luxury and commuter coaches: the battery-electric J4500 CHARGE™ and MCI D45 CRT LE CHARGE™. MCI also provides maintenance, repair, 24-hour roadside assistance, parts, and technician training through the industry's only Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) accredited MCI Academy.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to expected future events and financial and operating results of NFI Group that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including market and general economic conditions and economic conditions of and funding availability for customers to purchase buses and to purchase parts or services, customers may not exercise options to purchase additional buses, the ability of customers to suspend or terminate contracts for convenience and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Due to the potential impact of these factors, the NFI Group disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lindy Norris

P: 320.406.3386

Lindy_Norris@newflyer.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Stephen King

P: 204.224.6382

Stephen.King@nfigroup.com



