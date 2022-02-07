MariMed Top-Selling Brands and Products Now Available in Delaware

NORWOOD, Mass., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed, Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD) (“MariMed” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced that its award-winning cannabis brands and products are now available in Delaware. As a result of new regulations in the Delaware Medical Marijuana program, MariMed has expanded its licensing agreement with First State Compassion Center (“FSC”), a leading Delaware vertically integrated cannabis operator, to produce and distribute its branded cannabis edibles.



First State Compassion will have exclusive rights to produce and distribute MariMed’s Betty’s Eddies® infused fruit chews, Bubby’s Baked™ soft and chewy, full-spectrum cannabis baked bites, and k FUSION chewable micro-dose mints. MariMed and FSC have a longstanding advisory relationship. FSC currently licenses MariMed’s Nature’s Heritage® premium flower and concentrates brand.

“FSC is delighted to provide these fantastic products designed to meet the needs of the patients in the Delaware Medical Cannabis program,” said Mark Lally, CEO of First State Compassion. “We are proud that MariMed has trusted our team to produce its valued brands to the required quality levels.”

"We are thrilled to bring our popular portfolio of edibles brands to Delaware,” said Bob Fireman, Chief Executive Officer of MariMed. “We have enjoyed a tremendous working relationship with First State Compassion and know that it will produce our products with the same consistency, great taste, and great experience that our brands deliver in many other markets.”

With the addition of Delaware, MariMed’s brands will now be available in six states plus Puerto Rico with more to come in the future.

For more information on MariMed and its brands, please visit www.marimedinc.com.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies®, Nature’s Heritage®, Bubby’s Baked™, k FUSION, and Kalm FUSION®. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

