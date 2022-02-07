First Wave BioPharma to Participate in the 2022 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Wave BioPharma, Inc., (NASDAQ:FWBI), (“First Wave BioPharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that James Sapirstein, Chairman, President and CEO of First Wave BioPharma, will deliver a virtual presentation at the 2022 BIO CEO & Investor Conference. The event is taking place February 14-17, 2022, at the New York Marriott Marquis as a hybrid conference that allows virtual and in-person participation.



Registered attendees at BIO CEO will be able to view an on-demand, pre-recorded presentation by Mr. Sapirstein highlighting First Wave’s business and recent corporate achievements, as well as anticipated milestones. Members of the company’s management team will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings with investors and pharmaceutical companies.

Details of the conference are as follows:

Event: BIO CEO & Investor Conference Date: February 14-17, 2022 Register: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-conference



About First Wave BioPharma, Inc.

First Wave BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company is currently advancing a therapeutic development pipeline with multiple clinical stage programs built around its two proprietary technologies – niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients. First Wave BioPharma’s niclosamide portfolio is led by two clinical programs in Phase 2 clinical trials: FW-COV for COVID-19 gastrointestinal infections and FW-UP for ulcerative proctitis (UP) and ulcerative proctosigmoiditis. Three additional indications of niclosamide, include FW-ICI-AC, for Grade 1 and Grade 2 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-associated colitis and diarrhea in advanced oncology patients, FW-UC (ulcerative colitis) and FW-CD (Crohn’s disease). The Company is also advancing FW-EPI (adrulipase) for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis. First Wave BioPharma is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information visit www.firstwavebio.com.

