Minim Board Director Recognized on List of Outstanding Women in Business by NH Business Review

MANCHESTER, NH, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent WiFi software and Motorola home networking products under an exclusive global brand license, today announces that Board Director Liz Hitchcock has been honored as one of NH Business Review’s Outstanding Women in Business in 2022. Hitchcock will be recognized during the virtual New Hampshire Outstanding Women in Business Reception on Thursday, February 24, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

"I'm thrilled to see Liz Hitchcock celebrated for her success in driving innovation and developing workforce vitality in The Granite State," said Sandra Howe, Board Director at Minim. "She has worked tirelessly over the years to lay a strong foundation for entrepreneurship and philanthropy across the state. This honor from NH Business Review highlights not only Liz’s accomplishments, but also her deeper understanding of the evolving challenges and needs facing New Hampshire's startup community."

The NH Business Review's Outstanding Women in Business Reception recognizes the region's top female executives and visionaries. Liz Hitchcock was one of six honorees selected by The NH Business Review's editorial team for exceptional leadership skills, dedicated service and the development of meaningful community partnerships.

“It is a pleasure to recognize and celebrate these outstanding women leaders who have all made such a positive impact within the Granite State and continue to make tremendous accomplishments in both their personal and professional lives,” said Jeff Feingold, editor of NH Business Review. “Congratulations to this year’s extraordinary recipients, including Liz Hitchcock, whose commitment, vision and talent make her a true leader in her field.”

"Liz is a sought-after advisor for young entrepreneurs, investors and locally-founded businesses," said Nicole Zheng, Minim President and CMO. "With incredible experience, she helps startups develop strong teams and navigate complex operational challenges to thrive. Her executive leadership coupled with her passion for giving back to the community is an inspiration to female visionaries everywhere."

Liz Hitchcock is a prominent entrepreneur, philanthropist and small business owner in New Hampshire. In addition to her role as Director of the Board for Minim, Liz is the developer of Manchester’s new live/work space for creators, innovators and entrepreneurs, The Factory on Willow, and owns Bookery, a local independent bookstore. Liz has received top commendations throughout her career, including recognition as one of The New Hampshire 200, the State’s Most Influential Business Leaders in 2021, and being named an honorary Doctor of Human Letters by River University in 2018 for her innovative focus on community building, workforce development and technology. Residing in Manchester, NH, Mrs. Hitchcock received her B.S. in Computer Science from Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) and provides guidance to startups statewide through her roles at Orbit Group and the Millworks Fund.

EVENT DETAILS



2022 Outstanding Women in Business: Recipient Reflections

● Where: Live online webinar

● When: Thursday, February 24, 2022

● Duration: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. EST

● This event is free to attend.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) was born in 1977 as a networking company and now delivers intelligent software to protect and improve the WiFi connections we depend on to work, learn, and live. Minim’s cloud platform powers intuitive apps and a variety of routers, helping customers take control of their connected experience and privacy. Headquartered in Manchester, N.H., Minim holds the exclusive global license to design and manufacture consumer networking products under the Motorola brand. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

About NH Business Review

NH Business Review is the only statewide business journal as well as one of the most respected sources of business information, news and features in the Granite State. With more than 50,000 readers, NHBR’s print and online publications provide breaking news, essential business information and analysis.

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high quality products that enrich consumer’s lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

