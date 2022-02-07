CVG Announces Participation in Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted by Colliers Securities

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) announced today that Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual non-deal roadshow hosted by Colliers Securities on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.



Management will meet virtually with investors to discuss the Company’s transformation strategy to drive sales diversification and improve profitability.

About CVG

CVG is a global provider of components, assemblies and systems to the traditional commercial vehicle market, the electric vehicle market, and the warehouse automation market. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

