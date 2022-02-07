Insights on the Electric Motorcycle Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Zero Motorcycles, Hero Electric Vehicles and ARC Vehicles Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Motorcycle Market, Segmented By Type (Standard, Cruiser, Sports), By Range (Less than 50 Km, 50-100 Km, 101-150 Km, Above 150 Km), By Battery Capacity, By Battery Type, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Electric Motorcycle Market was valued at $1930.64 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 19.36% in the forecast period, 2022-2026, to reach $6220.82 million by 2026.

The market growth can be attributed to the factors like increasing demand for sustainable transportation. Also, rising awareness among the population regarding depleting environment and the advantages of electric motorcycles for the betterment of the environment further drives the growth of the Global Electric Motorcycle Market in the upcoming five years. Additionally, the pandemic situation due to widespread COVID-19 virus played a vital role in increasing the demands for the electric motorcycle market. Pandemic halted the manufacturing of vehicle components and OEM parts and available electric motorcycles in the market became the first choice among the consumers, owing to the demand for personal vehicles in an affordable range.

Moreover, expanding dealer and distributor network promoting the electric vehicle and its advantages is further supporting the growth of the Global Electric Motorcycle Market in the next five years. Consistent research and technological advancements in the automobile industry to provide more advanced technologies to electric motorcycles further substantiate the growth of the Global Electric Motorcycle Market in the future five years. Furthermore, increasing government investment, private funding, foreign direct investments, along with favorable schemes and initiatives from the government in electric motorcycles are also some of the major factors behind the growth of the Global Electric Motorcycle Market in the forecast years until 2026.



The Global Electric Motorcycle Market is segmented by type, range, battery capacity, battery type, regional distribution, and competitive analysis. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into standard, cruiser and sports. Standard electric motorcycle type is anticipated to dominate the market and hold the largest revenue shares of the market in the upcoming five years on the grounds of affordability of the product. Moreover, standard types have more models and variants for consumers to choose from. Whereas in cruiser or sports motorcycles, limited number of models and variants are available, making it a restricted option for the consumers to choose from. Also, cruiser or sports motorcycles are targeted toward a specific line of customers. Travelers and racers prefer cruiser and sports bike, but a large number of customers prefer standard motorcycles, thus driving the growth of the Global Electric Motorcycle Market along with the sub-segment in the next five years.



Zero Motorcycles, Inc., Kwang Yang Motor Co., Ltd, Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., Energica Motor Company S.P.A., Terra Motors Corporation, Harley-Davidson, Inc., H-D, ARC Vehicles Ltd, Damon Motors Inc, Lightning Motorcycle Corp., Johammer e-mobility GmbH, and VMOTO LIMITED. These key players are developing advanced technologies to stay competitive in the market and enhancing their product portfolio in the regions to increase their customer outreach.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Electric Motorcycle Market from 2016 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Electric Motorcycle Market from 2020 to 2021 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Electric Motorcycle Market based on type, range, battery capacity, battery type, regional distribution, and competitive analysis.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Electric Motorcycle Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Electric Motorcycle Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Electric Motorcycle Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Electric Motorcycle Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Global Electric Motorcycle Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Electric Motorcycle Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.2. Unaided/Aided Brand Recall

5.3. Brand Satisfaction Level, By Pricing

5.4. Brand Satisfaction Level, By Battery Life

5.5. Brand Satisfaction Level, By Maintenance Cost

5.6. Brand Satisfaction Level, By Performance

5.7. Challenges/Unmet Needs



6. Global Electric Motorcycle Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Standard, Cruiser, Sports)

6.2.2. By Range (Less than 50 Km, 50-100 Km, 101-150 Km, Above 150 Km)

6.2.3. By Battery Capacity (< 25 Ah and >25 Ah)

6.2.4. By Battery Type (Lead Acid and Li-ion)

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Market Map (By Type, By Region)



7. Asia-Pacific Electric Motorcycle Market Outlook



8. Europe Electric Motorcycle Market Outlook



9. Americas Electric Motorcycle Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends and Developments



12. Product Benchmarking and Price Matrix



13. Global Electric Motorcycle Investment Scenario



14. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

14.1. China

14.2. United States

14.3. India

14.4. United Kingdom

14.5. Philippines

14.6. Indonesia

14.7. Canada

14.8. Spain

14.9. Vietnam

14.10. France

14.11. Thailand

14.12. Germany

14.13. Brazil

14.14. Malaysia

14.15. Italy



15. Government Initiative to Promote Electric Motorcycle Over ICE Motorcycle



16. Deployment of Electric Motorcycles in Shared Mobility Services

16.1. Overview

16.2. Competitive Analysis



17. Rental/Leasing Companies for Electric Scooters



18. Competitive Landscape

18.1. Zero Motorcycles, Inc

18.2. Kwang Wang Yang Motor Company, Limited

18.3. Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

18.4. Energica Motor Company S.p.A

18.5. Terra Motors Corporation

18.6. Harley-Davidson, Inc., H-D

18.7. ARC Vehicles Ltd

18.8. Damon Motors Inc

18.9. Lightning Motorcycle Corp.

18.10. Johammer e-mobility GmbH

18.11. VMOTO LIMITED



19. Strategic Recommendations



20. References



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t37zf6

Attachment