Worldwide Process Analytical Technology Industry to 2030 - Featuring Carl Zeiss, Emerson Electric and ABB Among Others

The global process analytical technology market is projected to experience a CAGR of 17.1% between 2021 and 2030, to reach $13,626.5 million by 2030 from an estimated $3,283.8 million in 2021. The biggest reason behind this would be the rising number of drug research and development (R&D) activities. With the increasing cases of chronic and acute diseases, the demand for effective drugs with as few side-effects as possible is surging.



In this regard, the COVID-19 pandemic has acted as a strong growth driver for the market. In response to the increasing infection and mortality rates, the race to find effective preventive and curative drugs is heating up. As PAT is primarily utilized to monitor and evaluate the drug development process, the demand for it rose massively in 2020.



Key Findings of Process Analytical Technology Market Report

Spectroscopy is the most-widely used PAT because it helps determine a sample's atomic structure and a muscle's molecular structure, alter the structure of drugs to improve effectiveness, and characterize proteins.



In the process analytical technology market, biopharmaceutical manufacturers are expected to be the fastest-growing end users. This is attributed to the rising need for biochemical analysis in the booming biotechnology industry in developing countries.



The demand for PAT will witness the most-rapid rise in Asia-Pacific (APAC) due to the existence of numerous pharma firms, advancing biotech sector, and surging cases of chronic and acute diseases.



To save on operational costs and focus more on marketing, pharma and biotech companies are outsourcing production to contract manufacturing organizations (CROs), which are becoming significant users of PAT, as a result.



Seeing the rising demand for PAT, products that offer greater accuracy and can be used in a wide variety of settings are being introduced. This is being aided by the increasing government investments in the biopharma and pharma industries.



In the coming years, the demand for chemometrics, statistical data processing, instrument repair and maintenance, and training services is expected to increase faster than for the instruments themselves.



Presently, North America holds the largest share in the process analytical technology market as it is home to the world's largest biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Moreover, the advanced technological infrastructure in the region allows drug manufacturers to adopt PAT across the R&D process. In addition, the regional market is driven by the increasing focus on the quality by design (QbD) ideology.



Major companies in the process analytical technology market are PerkinElmer Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Danaher Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bruker Corporation, ABB Ltd., and Agilent Technologies Inc. They are launching new analysis systems, merging with or acquiring other companies, and entering into partnerships and collaborations to dominate the competition.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Voice of KOLs



Chapter 5. Introduction

5.1 Definition of Market Segments

5.1.1 By Technique

5.1.1.1 Spectroscopy

5.1.1.1.1 Molecular

5.1.1.1.2 Mass

5.1.1.1.3 Atomic

5.1.1.2 Chromatography

5.1.1.2.1 LC

5.1.1.2.2 GC

5.1.1.2.3 Others

5.1.1.3 Capillary electrophoresis

5.1.1.4 Particle size analysis

5.1.1.5 Others

5.1.2 By Measurement

5.1.2.1 On-line

5.1.2.2 In-line

5.1.2.3 At-line

5.1.2.4 Off-line

5.1.3 By Offering

5.1.3.1 Products

5.1.3.1.1 Analyzers

5.1.3.1.2 Sensors and probes

5.1.3.1.3 Samplers

5.1.3.2 Services

5.1.4 By End User

5.1.4.1 Pharmaceutical manufacturers

5.1.4.2 Biopharmaceutical manufacturers

5.1.4.3 Contract research and manufacturing organizations

5.1.4.4 Others

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Trend

5.2.1.1 Outsourcing of manufacturing processes to contract manufacturing organizations

5.2.2 Drivers

5.2.2.1 Rising R&D expenditure by drug manufacturers and investment by governments of emerging economies

5.2.2.2 Growing adherence to QbD principles

5.2.2.3 Increasing focus on quality and manufacturing process efficiency improvement

5.2.2.4 Technological advancements in analytical device industry

5.2.2.5 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

5.2.3 Restraints

5.2.3.1 High cost of PAT implementation

5.2.3.2 Lack of skilled professionals

5.2.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

5.2.4 Opportunities

5.2.4.1 Increasing use of analytical instruments in bioprocesses

5.2.4.2 Growing demand for PAT in emerging markets

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.3 Intensity of Rivalry

5.3.4 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.5 Threat of Substitutes

5.4 Impact of COVID-19



Chapter 6. Global Market Size and Forecast

6.1 Overview

6.2 Market Revenue, by Technique (2017-2030)

6.2.1 Global Spectroscopy-Based PAT Market Revenue, by Type (2017-2030)

6.2.2 Global Chromatography-Based PAT Market Revenue, by Type (2017-2030)

6.3 Market Revenue, by Measurement (2017-2030)

6.4 Market Revenue, by End User (2017-2030)

6.5 Market Revenue, by Offering (2017-2030)

6.5.1 Global PAT Products Market Revenue, by Type (2017-2030)

6.6 Market Revenue, by Region (2017-2030)



Chapter 7. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 12. U.S. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 13. Canada Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 14. Germany Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 15. France Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 16. U.K. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 17. Italy Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 18. Spain Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 19. China Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 20. Japan Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 21. India Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 22. South Korea Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 23. Brazil Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 24. Mexico Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 25. Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 26. U.A.E. Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 27. Competitive Landscape

27.1 List of Market Players and Their Offerings

27.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

27.3 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players

27.3.1 Product Launches

27.3.2 Expansions

27.3.3 Partnerships and Collaborations

27.3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

27.3.5 Investment and Funding



Chapter 28. Company Profiles

28.1 PerkinElmer Inc.

28.1.1 Business Overview

28.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

28.1.3 Key Financial Summary

28.2 Shimadzu Corporation

28.2.1 Business Overview

28.2.2 Product and Service Offerings

28.2.3 Key Financial Summary

28.3 Carl Zeiss AG

28.3.1 Business Overview

28.3.2 Product and Service Offerings

28.3.3 Key Financial Summary

28.4 Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

28.4.1 Business Overview

28.4.2 Product and Service Offerings

28.4.3 Key Financial Summary

28.5 Emerson Electric Co.

28.5.1 Business Overview

28.5.2 Product and Service Offerings

28.5.3 Key Financial Summary

28.6 Danaher Corporation

28.6.1 Business Overview

28.6.2 Product and Service Offerings

28.6.3 Key Financial Summary

28.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

28.7.1 Business Overview

28.7.2 Product and Service Offerings

28.7.3 Key Financial Summary

28.8 Agilent Technologies Inc.

28.8.1 Business Overview

28.8.2 Product and Service Offerings

28.8.3 Key Financial Summary

28.9 Bruker Corporation

28.9.1 Business Overview

28.9.2 Product and Service Offerings

28.9.3 Key Financial Summary

28.10 ABB Ltd.

28.10.1 Business Overview

28.10.2 Product and Service Offerings

28.10.3 Key Financial Summary



Chapter 29. Appendix

