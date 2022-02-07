Nu Skyn Offers a Fresh Start with Astanza Duality Laser Tattoo Removal in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne, Indiana, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nu Skyn, Fort Wayne’s newest laser tattoo provider, uses the Astanza Duality laser to completely remove or fade unwanted tattoos to improve cover-ups. Nu Skyn’s mission is helping clients feel confident in their skin using cutting-edge laser technology. The leading tattoo removal practice offers free consultations, affordable pricing, and discounted treatments to make laser tattoo removal a practical option for anyone with tattoo regret.

“There are so many reasons why someone would want to remove their tattoo. Many people outgrow their ink or simply dislike how their tattoo turned out. For some, their tattoo may inhibit them from securing a job. Other tattoos may serve as a painful reminder of a past experience. At Nu Skyn, our goal is to help, heal, and provide a new start,” said Brooke Curry, owner. “We’re so excited to bring this service to Fort Wayne and help members of our community feel comfortable in their skin!"

In its efforts to make laser tattoo removal an accessible option to those who need it most, Nu Skyn offers free laser tattoo removal treatments to eligible individuals through its Nu Start Program. The Nu Start Program serves survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking, previously incarcerated and ex-gang members, individuals with hateful or offensive tattoos, adolescents under the age of 18, cancer survivors who wish to remove radiation markers, and more.

Nu Skyn uses the industry-leading Astanza Duality laser to deliver fast fading and optimal results. The Duality is a powerful Q-switched Nd:YAG laser that penetrates deep into the skin to shatter unwanted ink while leaving the surrounding skin tissue unharmed. This innovative system produces two versatile wavelengths, 1064 nm and 532 nm, that can safely treat all skin types, including darker skin tones.

To celebrate its grand opening, Nu Skyn is offering $100 You Call It Treatments for all tattoos of any size now through April. Nu Skyn and Truth Ink Tattoos is also holding a raffle throughout the month of February in celebration of their clients, laser technician, and local tattoo artists. For only $5.00 per ticket, participants can enter to win either a COMPLETE tattoo removal by Brooke Curry, owner of Nu Skyn Laser Removal, or a half sleeve tattoo by Brandon Winston, owner of Truth Ink Tattoos. There is no limit to the amount of tickets one can purchase.

“We are so proud to welcome Nu Skyn to the Astanza family,” said Opal Taskila, Astanza Director of Inside Sales. “Like Astanza, Brooke’s mission is to change lives through this powerful procedure. We’re extremely excited for the Astanza Duality to be represented by a business that values customer satisfaction and positive transformation.

About Nu Skyn

Nu Skyn is a laser tattoo removal specialty practice that removes and fades unwanted tattoos in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Nu Skyn is conveniently located inside Truth Ink Tattoos and can refer clients to their talented cover-up artists. Brooke Curry, Nu Skyn’s founder and lead laser technician, received expert training at New Look Laser College and is a Certified Laser Specialist (CLS) and Laser Safety Officer (LSO).

To schedule a free consultation, visit https://mynuskyn.com/, call (260) 755-1333, or connect with Nu Skyn on Facebook and Instagram. Nu Skyn is located at 4510 Lima Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46808.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a “Great Place to Work.”

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.