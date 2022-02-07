New York, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Center Liquid Cooling Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221859/?utm_source=GNW

The energy dedicated to liquid cooling can be recycled to heat buildings or water, effectively shrinking the carbon footprint of air conditioning due to the application of advanced engineering coolants.



Various other benefits of liquid cooling include higher capacity compared to air cooling, providing the same cooling with much larger volume, reduced overall capacity requirement due to the application of high-power density components directly, and efficient heat rejection. The dielectric liquid used in the direct liquid cooling method effectively absorbs heat. Hence, more hardware can be inserted into a smaller amount of space, lowering the need for additional space to accommodate the hardware.



In contrast, adaptability requirements are a significant challenge for data center operators looking to adopt cooling systems. Data centers are complex, with a vast server array, and they carry the uncertainty of quantity, timing, and location. Cooling at this high density is very difficult, and it involves many unnecessary costs. A typical data center cooling system needs to be standardized, pre-engineered, and modular. It is required to be scalable and flexible to meet the needs of the data center. This is tedious, with companies looking to cut costs and not willing to spend much on high-end customized cooling systems. Companies are unsure of whether their present cooling systems can sustain the future server load. This makes infrastructure changes frequent and pushes companies that are unwilling to invest much in newer cooling systems.



Data center operators are wary of potential downtime losses while shifting to new cooling systems. Hence, they overlook operational expenditure and continue using outdated cooling systems. This trend slows down the adoption of new technologies that are perceived to be untested.



Further, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic posed significant stress on multiple economies across various sectors. This has majorly shifted the focus toward a digital economy. Owing to this, market players are making significant investments. For instance, China’s top cloud computing provider, Alibaba Cloud, has been investing billions in building next-generation data centers to support digital transformation needs in a post-pandemic world. In April 2020, Alibaba Cloud announced that it would invest CNY 200 billion in core technologies and the construction of future-oriented data centers over the next three years.



Key Market Trends



Indirect Cooling is Anticipated to Account for a Significant Market Share



Indirect or direct-to-chip cooling is the most common liquid cooling method, including liquid-to-chip, indirect, or direct-to-chip cooling systems. Indirect or liquid-to-chip cooling, also called direct-to-chip or cold plate cooling, uses coolant on a cold plate inside the server and a chilled water loop to carry the heat outside. In today’s era, data centers are entering unprecedented compute and core count-hungry applications. Nowadays, data center operators and owners need to rethink increased densities and the challenge posed as conventional air cooling reaches its limits.



In data centers, there is a high market demand for high-performance, high-frequency, and intense workload environments, multi-core computing, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), and end-to-end data center solutions. The benefit of the latest innovations in indirect or direct-on-chip liquid cooling and system integrator services is that data center owners can address a wide range of needs across the enterprise.



Indirect or direct-to-chip cooling uses liquid or phase-change heat-transfer mechanisms on the exposed rear surface of the silicon of the chip. It provides maximum power and heat dissipation at a minimum operating temperature. It also allows to work under operating conditions, and a processor can operate significantly faster than a processor cooled by other conventional means.



Products involving direct-to-chip cooling are being developed and patented to address the need for agile and powerful cooling technologies in processor chips. Direct-chip cooling uses liquids that are applied to the back surface of the chip or sprayed onto a plate adjacent to the chip. In general, using liquid is a very effective cooling method instead of using cooled air. However, these methods are generally more expensive than air cooling and must be carefully implemented to avoid damaging the chip while contacting the liquid.



Direct-to-chip cooling is suitable for retrofits that have existing air-cooled systems. Some of the minor changes and the addition of tubing and cold plates can convert a rackmount system to a liquid for chip cooling. Water or a dielectric fluid can be used, and facilities can retrofit one rack at a time. There would be a learning curve and a possible increase in person-hours as the staff figures out how to maintain the new system.



For instance, in April 2020, Rittal, a provider of industrial solutions and IT infrastructure, and ZutaCore, a two-phase waterless liquid cooling company, announced the First HPC Direct Chip Cooling Solution with ZutaCore. The challenges posed by server-level hotspots and edge computing requirements while mitigating the risk of IT failure can not be accepted by customers. To overcome this challenge, customers need to use trusted IT racks from Rittal combined with the innovative direct-on-chip evaporative cooling solution from ZutaCore.



North America is Anticipated to Hold a Dominant Market Share



North America is an early adopter of newer technologies. The connected devices penetration grew significantly in the region. According to the Consumer Technology Association, the US shipment of connected consumer devices rose from 621 million in 2016 to 715 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach 791 million by 2021. Data center investors are increasingly investing in liquid immersion and direct-to-chip cooling solutions. The importance of edge data centers has been aided by the emergence of 5G networks worldwide, and the United States is among the earliest adopters of the technology. Many operators in the United States, such as EdgePresence, EdgeMicro, and American Towers, have started investing in these centers.



The mobile data traffic in the United States increased considerably over the years, from 1.26 exabytes per month of data traffic in 2017 to 7.75 exabytes per month of data traffic by 2022, as reported by Cisco Systems. According to Ericsson, this data traffic is expected to triple further by 2030. Thus, the distributed cloud that can secure the low latency and high bandwidth required to easily connect such scale is coming into action. According to Energy Technology Area, the energy use in US data centers is expected to continue growing slightly, increasing by more than 4% from 2014 to 2021. Based on current trend estimates, US data centers consumed approximately 73 billion kWh in 2020.



The United States is witnessing massive growth in internet usage by people and businesses. The country is the largest market in terms of data center operations, and it is continuing to grow due to the higher consumption of data by end users. The growing popularity of the Internet of Things (IoT) is a significant driver for the US hyper-scale data center market, leading to additional facilities that can support exabytes of data generated by both business users and consumers. For instance, in 2020, Switch partnered with Dell and FedEx to deploy edge data center facilities in the United States. DataBank, a colocation service provider, is investing around USD 30 million in EdgePresence, an edge data center provider in the United States, to collocate customer workloads to edge centers to reduce latency in services.



In North America, direct-to-chip liquid cooling is becoming popular. The facilities that use water for cooling purposes include on-site water treatment plants that are designed with dual piping systems. Many vendors in the Southeastern and Western United States are adopting water-cooled chillers, with an economizer mode to facilitate partial cooling of the facility by using external air.



With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the construction of several facilities in the United States was halted due to supply chain disruptions. The number of data center construction projects identified was over 135 in the country. Around 95 projects were made operational in 2019, and the pandemic affected the remaining US projects during 2020.



Competitive Landscape



The data center liquid cooling market is highly competitive and consists of several major players like Alfa Laval AB, Asetek AS, Fujitsu Limited, Liquid Cool Solutions, Vertiv Co, etc. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with prominent shares in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market shares and profitability.



November 2021 - Liquid Stack joined the Supercomputing ’21 Conference in St. Louis. The company showcased its first optimized two-phase liquid immersion cooled OCP open accelerator infrastructure (OAI) servers. Liquid Stack’s two-phase immersion cooling technology, combined with Wiwynn’s advanced hardware, enables unprecedented levels of computing power, efficiency, and space savings. The integrated demonstration features Wiwynn’s optimized high-performance OAI servers with Habana Gaudi processors in a 2-phase immersion-cooled Liquid Stack data tank.



November 2021 - Wiwynn Corporation announced that it would showcase its Open Compute Project (OCP) based cloud and edge servers and the Habana OCP Accelerator Module (OAM) based Open Accelerator Infrastructure (OAI) platform at the OCP Global Summit 2021. It was planned to feature the world’s first two-phase immersion cooled edge server and OAI server, which will help data centers cope with rising power consumption and the desire for low PUE.



January 2021 - Icetope Technologies Limited announced the launch of a highly scalable, GPU-rich, and liquid-cooled solution for the deployment of HPC and AI workloads in colocation integrating with Lenovo ThinkSystem SR670 servers. The Ku:l Data Centre solution can resist the increment in heat loads from processor roadmaps.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221859/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________