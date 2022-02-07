Mobile Device Management Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Operating system Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Device Management Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The publisher forecasts the global Mobile device management Market size to grow from USD 5.5 Billion in 2021 to USD 20.4 Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.8% during the forecast period.

The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to competitive and diverse market. Mobile device management solutions allow IT teams and admins to control and distribute security policies to mobile devices accessing sensitive corporate data in their organizations, ensuring the corporate network is secure. With more employees using one or all of these devices, organizations across all shapes and size are now turning to mobile device management for enhanced data and network security and improved employee productivity. MDM solutions enable IT admins to configure enterprise-grade security policies on mobile devices, making them corporate ready.

The services to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period

In the mobile device management market by component, the services is expected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Services play an important role in managing mobile devices within an enterprise environment. A majority of MDM vendors offer support services to enterprises for driving more business revenue. They offer two major types of services: professional services and managed services. Professional services have been further categorized into three types: consulting services, implementation services, and support services. The services market holds a substantial share of the total mobile device management market and is expected to grow at a high rate.

Large Enterprises are expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period

By Organisation size, large enterprises are expected to hold the largest market size Large enterprises hold a larger market size in the present market, as the segment has already shown major adoption and implementation of mobile device management services. The use of smartphones and tablets to access business applications has become a common practice in large enterprises. The growth of the large enterprises segment in the MDM market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of mobile devices among businesses and the importance of mobile applications as an effective medium of connecting organizations, their customers, and their employees.

Cloud Deployment is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

By Deployment Mode, cloud is expected to have a higher growth rate. Benefits include flexibility, scalability, affordability, operational efficiency, and low costs. This is due to the associated functionalities and core features. The additional benefits of cloud-based solutions include effectiveness while being used by various users, reduced upfront costs, easy rolling out of new projects, zero hardware investments, low maintenance costs, and minimized infrastructure costs.

iOS is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

By Operating system, iOS is expected to have a higher growth rate. iOS is Apple's proprietary OS and is specifically designed to function on Apple devices. The company offers iOS in several devices, such as the iPhone, which is the company's flagship product. iOS contributes a significant share to the overall mobile OS segment. Apple provides several in-built security functions and software updates to offer maximum security for its mobile devices. These devices include boot and runtime protections for maintaining the integrity of devices during the ongoing mobile operations. The iOS security model only allows the installation of applications that have been signed by Apple.

APAC to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

By region, APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The mobile device management market in APAC is expected to experience strong growth in the coming years due to the constant economic growth, increasing the young workforce, and the usage of tablets and smartphones for business purposes will lead toward the adaptation of enterprise mobility solutions to meet the growing demands for securing and protecting critical data. The dependence on the BYOD trend is expected to be an emerging one in India, as the country is home to several mid-sized and large enterprises that have enabled employees to carry their devices in office campuses.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Mobile Device Management Market

4.2 North American Market, 2021

4.3 Asia-Pacific Market, 2021

4.4 Market, by Country

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Immense Growth of the Mobile Workforce Within Enterprises

5.2.1.2 Proliferation of New Mobile Devices in the Market

5.2.1.3 Network Access Control Initiated by Mdm

5.2.1.4 Increased Productivity and Employee Satisfaction

5.2.1.5 Increasing Trend of Byod

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Compliance with Stringent Government Rules and Regulations

5.2.2.2 Security Issues with Devices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 5G to Transform the Importance of Mobile Devices

5.2.3.2 Leveraging Ueba into Mdm Solutions

5.2.3.3 Adoption of Cloud-Based Technology Boosting Mdm Solution Usage

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Enterprises Face Complex Mobility Challenges due to the Growing Number of Mobile Devices, Platforms, and Os

5.2.4.2 Mdm Solutions to Cater to Every Business Need for a Consistent End-User Experience

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.2 Ecosystem

5.3.3 Porter's Five Force Model

5.3.4 Technology Analysis

5.3.4.1 Internet of Things

5.3.4.2 Big Data and Analytics

5.3.4.3 Cloud Computing

5.3.4.4 5G

5.3.4.5 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

5.3.5 Device Shipment

5.3.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers/Buyers

5.3.7 Patent Analysis

5.3.8 Average Selling Price Analysis

5.3.9 Use Cases

5.4 COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

5.4.1 Overview

5.4.2 Drivers and Opportunities

5.4.3 Restraints and Challenges

5.4.4 Cumulative Growth Analysis

6 Mobile Device Management Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Solutions: Market Drivers

6.2.2 Solutions: COVID-19 Impact

6.2.3 Device Management

6.2.3.1 Use Cases: Device Management Solutions' Ability to Efficiently Manage Field Workers' Mobile Devices

6.2.4 Application Management

6.2.4.1 Use Cases: Managing Educational Apps on the Air

6.2.5 Security Management

6.2.5.1 Use Cases: Securing Patients' Data

6.2.6 Other Solutions

6.2.6.1 Use Cases: Device Management Solutions' Ability to Efficiently Manage Field Workers' Mobile Devices

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Services: Market Drivers

6.3.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact

6.3.3 Professional Services

6.3.3.1 Consulting Services

6.3.3.2 Implementation Services

6.3.3.3 Support Services

6.3.4 Managed Services

7 Mobile Device Management Market, by Operating System

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ios

7.2.1 Ios: Market Drivers

7.2.2 Ios: COVID-19 Impact

7.3 Android

7.3.1 Android: Market Drivers

7.3.2 Android: COVID-19 Impact

7.4 Windows

7.4.1 Windows: Mobile Device Management Market Drivers

7.4.2 Windows: COVID-19 Impact

7.5 Mac os

7.5.1 Mac os: Market Drivers

7.5.2 Mac os: COVID-19 Impact

7.6 Other Operating Systems

8 Mobile Device Management Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud

8.2.1 Cloud: Market Drivers

8.2.2 Cloud: COVID-19 Impact

8.3 On-Premises

8.3.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers

8.3.2 On-Premises: COVID-19 Impact

9 Mobile Device Management Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.2.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers

9.2.2 Large Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact

9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers

9.3.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact

10 Mobile Device Management Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.2.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Market Drivers

10.2.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: COVID-19 Impact

10.3 Telecom

10.3.1 Telecom: Mobile Device Management Market Drivers

10.3.2 Telecom: COVID-19 Impact

10.4 Retail

10.4.1 Retail: Market Drivers

10.4.2 Retail: COVID-19 Impact

10.5 Healthcare

10.5.1 Healthcare: Market Drivers

10.5.2 Healthcare: COVID-19 Impact

10.6 Education

10.6.1 Education: Mobile Device Management Market Drivers

10.6.2 Education: COVID-19 Impact

10.7 Transportation and Logistics

10.7.1 Transportation and Logistics: Market Drivers

10.7.2 Transportation and Logistics: COVID-19 Impact

10.8 Government and Public Sector

10.8.1 Government and Public Sector: Market Drivers

10.8.2 Government and Public Sector: COVID-19 Impact

10.9 Manufacturing and Automotive

10.9.1 Manufacturing and Automotive: Mobile Device Management Market Drivers

10.9.2 Manufacturing and Automotive: COVID-19 Impact

10.10 Other Verticals

11 Mobile Device Management Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Key Market Developments

12.3.1 Product Launches

12.3.2 Deals

12.4 Market Share Analysis of Top Players

12.5 Historical Revenue Analysis

12.6 Company Evaluation Matrix Overview

12.7 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions

12.7.1 Star

12.7.2 Emerging Leaders

12.7.3 Pervasive

12.7.4 Participants

12.8 Company Product Footprint Analysis

12.9 Company Market Ranking Analysis

12.10 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions

12.10.1 Progressive Companies

12.10.2 Responsive Companies

12.10.3 Dynamic Companies

12.10.4 Starting Blocks

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Major Players

13.1.1 Vmware

13.1.2 Microsoft

13.1.3 Ibm

13.1.4 Blackberry

13.1.5 Citrix

13.1.6 Google

13.1.7 Cisco

13.1.8 Samsung

13.1.9 Micro Focus

13.1.10 Zoho

13.1.11 Solarwinds

13.1.12 Sap

13.1.13 Quest Software

13.1.14 Ivanti

13.1.15 Sophos

13.1.16 Soti

13.1.17 Jamf

13.1.18 Qualys

13.2 Sme/Startup Players

13.2.1 Snow Software

13.2.2 Matrix42

13.2.3 Rippling

13.2.4 42Gears Mobility Systems

13.2.5 Promobi Technologies

13.2.6 Baramundi Software

13.2.7 Mitsogo

13.2.8 Codeproof Technologies

13.2.9 Apptec

13.2.10 Addigy

13.2.11 Kandji

14 Adjacent/Related Market

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f11bo

Attachment