MCI Onehealth Sees Record Telehealth Visits

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI”) (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and quality of healthcare, saw a record year in 2021 for telehealth sessions. Nearly 300,000 patients accessed MCI’s high-performance healthcare network via telephone consults with physicians, or via MCI Connect, MCI’s virtual care delivery platform, up from 200,000 the year before. At the end of 2021, overall patient visits -- telehealth and in-person -- remained strong despite pandemic conditions.

“Our custom-built virtual care platform, MCI Connect, provides the convenience and simplicity that patients need when an in-person visit might not be possible or necessary for them,” said Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of MCI. “MCI Connect and telephone consults have been crucial services for patients during the pandemic, with nearly thirty thousand completed visits through MCI Connect since its 2021 launch. What sets MCI Connect apart from competitors’ services is MCI’s ability to provide continuity of care to patients who can receive ongoing care at one of our many clinics if in-person follow-up care is required.”

With MCI Connect -- mciconnect.ca -- patients in Ontario can see a doctor online immediately, or easily schedule online or in-person appointments for general practitioners and specialists. MCI Connect will soon be available as an iOS app on the App Store, with an Android version to follow. MCI Corporate Health Solutions will be leveraging MCI’s proprietary MCI Connect patient-experience platform in 2022 as part of its corporate programs, creating a unique suite of digitally-available services, modernizing offerings for the occupational and corporate health market and meeting the needs of corporations that, as result of the pandemic, have never been more invested in ensuring accessible healthcare for their employees.

While providing access to high-quality, accountable care to more than one million patients each year, MCI continues to identify, prioritize, develop, and launch new products, services and business models that create positive health impact and investor value. MCI’s integrated systems and data-driven approach unlock meaningful insights and provide real world evidence to accelerate patient recruitment for clinical trials, accelerate patient access to treatment and support regulatory decision-making. MCI has seen organic growth across its integrated high-performance healthcare network. MCI’s Corporate Health Solutions, Khure Health and Executive Medical Concierge Canada each delivered record years, with year-over-year revenue growth in excess of 70%, 50% and 80% respectively.

About MCI:

MCI is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. As part of the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI operates one of Canada’s leading primary care networks with 25 clinics and over 85 specialists, serves more than one million patients annually and had nearly 300,000 telehealth visits last year, including online visits via mciconnect.ca. MCI additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of nearly 500 corporate customers. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI remains focused on executing a strategy centered around acquiring technology and health services that complement the company’s current roadmap. For more information, visit mcionehealth.com.

For MCI IR enquiries please contact:

Fernando Massalin | ir@mcionehealth.com | +1 (416) 440-4040 ext 155

For MCI media enquiries please contact:

Nolan Reeds | nolan@mcionehealth.com | +1 (416) 440-4040 ext 158

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward‐looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflect MCI’s current expectations regarding future events, including statements relating to: the launch of MCI Connect on different app stores and MCI’s ongoing efforts to identify, prioritize, develop, and launch new products, services and business models. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as “continues” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond MCI’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include difficulties or delays in developing and implementing new technologies and services or adapting existing technologies and services to new platforms and formats; technologies and services not functioning as expected, third parties not using technologies and services as expected, economic conditions making technologies and services less attractive than anticipated, competitors in the industry, the possibility of a breakdown in the relationship between MCI and its commercial partners; and other factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in MCI’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is available under MCI’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, MCI does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.