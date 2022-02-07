Global Breast Lesion Localization Market (2021 to 2026) - Increasing Adoption of Technologically Advanced Localization Procedures Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breast Lesion Localization Market by Type (Wire, Radioisotope (ROLL,RSL), Magnetic, Electromagnetic Localization), Usage (Breast Biopsy,Lumpectomy), End User Preference Survey (Selection Criteria, Replacement Trend) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The breast lesion localization market is expected to reach USD 305 million by 2026 from USD 244 million in 2021. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the growing incidence of breast cancer, the increasing rate of the geriatric population (as age contributes to the risk of breast cancer and the rising awareness on the early detection of breast cancer in the coming years. However, several factors, such as uncertainty in regulatory approval procedures, are expected to restrain the growth of the breast lesion localization market during the forecast period.

In terms of value, the wire localization segment accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization market in 2020

Based on type, the breast lesion localization market is segmented into wire localization, radioisotope localization, magnetic localization, electromagnetic localization, and other localization methods. In terms of value, the wire localization segment accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization market in 2020. The appropriate localization of abnormal tissues, the minimum removal of normal tissues, minimum scarring, and the availability of reimbursement for breast lesion localization devices are the major factors driving the growth of the wire localization segment.

Radio-guided occult lesion localization (ROLL) segment accounted for the largest share of the radioisotope localization market in 2020

Radioisotope localization is used for preoperative nonpalpable lesion localization during breast cancer surgeries as well as for sentinel lymph node mapping in cancer staging. By type, the radioisotope localization methods market is segmented into radio-guided occult lesion localization (ROLL) and radioactive seed localization (RSL). ROLL segment accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization market in 2020.

In 2020, the breast biopsy segment accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization market.

Based on usage, the breast lesion localization methods market is segmented into Breast Biopsy and Breast Conservation (Lumpectomy). In 2020, the breast biopsy segment accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization market. The factors driving the growth of the market are the growing incidence of breast cancer, the rising number of breast cancer screening programs, improved reimbursement scenarios, increased awareness of early detection of breast cancer, and greater demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures.

North America accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization market in 2020

The breast lesion localization market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).

In terms of value, North America accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization market is 2020, followed by Europe. The APAC market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this market can primarily be attributed to the rapidly increasing patient population, increasing healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising government spending on breast cancer research, and increasing awareness about the importance of the early detection of breast cancer in several APAC countries.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Breast Lesion Localization Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Breast Lesion Localization Market, by Type

4.3 Breast Lesion Localization Market (Based on Value): Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Breast Lesion Localization Market, by Region

4.5 Breast Lesion Localization Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets (Thousand Procedures)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Breast Cancer

5.1.1.2 Growing Rate of the Aging Population

5.1.1.3 Increasing Awareness on the Early Detection of Breast Cancer

5.1.2 Market Restraints

5.1.2.1 Uncertainty in Regulatory Approval Procedures

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Emerging Economies Offer High Growth Potential

5.1.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Technologically Advanced Localization Procedures

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Shortage of Oncologists

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Industry Trends

6.1.1 Electromagnetic Waves for the Localization of Breast Lesions

6.1.2 Radiofrequency Identification in Breast Lesion Localization

6.1.3 Machine Learning Algorithms for Computer-Aided Breast Lesion Detection

6.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Breast Lesion Localization Market: Restructuring of Breast Cancer Care

6.3 Value Chain Analysis

6.4 Reimbursement Analysis

6.5 Technology Analysis

6.5.1 Key Technologies

6.5.1.1 Wire Guided Localization (Wl)

6.5.1.2 Carbon Making

6.5.1.3 Radio-Guided Occult Lesion Localization (Roll)

6.5.1.4 Radioactive Seed Localization (Rsl)

6.5.1.5 Magnetic Seed Localization (Msl)

6.5.1.6 Radio Frequency Reflector (Rfr)

6.5.2 Complementary Technologies

6.5.2.1 Mammography

6.5.2.2 3D Mammography or Tomosynthesis

6.5.2.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging

6.5.2.4 Ultrasound

6.5.3 Adjacent Technologies

6.5.3.1 Computer Vision and Artificial Intelligence

6.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.7 Regulatory Analysis

6.7.1 North America

6.7.1.1 US

6.7.1.2 Canada

6.7.2 Europe

6.7.3 Asia-Pacific

6.7.3.1 India

6.8 Patent Analysis

6.8.1 Patent Publication Trends for Breast Lesions

6.8.2 Insights: Jurisdiction and Top Applicant Analysis

7 Breast Lesion Localization Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Breast Lesion Localization Market, by Type

7.3 Wire Localization

7.3.1 Wire Localization Segment to Command the Largest Share of the Breast Lesion Localization Market

7.4 Radioisotope Localization

7.4.1 Radioguided Occult Lesion Localization (Roll)

7.4.1.1 Roll to Result in Shorter Operating Times, Higher Rates of Tumor-Free Margins, and Lower Rates of Re-Operation

7.4.2 Radioactive Seed Localization (Rsl)

7.4.2.1 Reduction in Re-Excision Rates, Decreased Operative Time, and Long Half-Life of Rsl to Drive Market Growth

7.5 Magnetic Localization

7.5.1 Magnetic Localization Technique to Increase Workflow Efficiency and Cost-Effectiveness, Eliminate Issues Related to Nonradioactive Technology, and Improve Surgical Planning

7.6 Electromagnetic Localization

7.6.1 Electromagnetic Localization to Make Smaller Incisions to be More Precise and Save More of the Normal Tissue During Surgeries

7.7 Other Localization Methods

8 Breast Lesion Localization Market, by Usage

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Breast Biopsy

8.2.1 Breast Biopsy Segment to Account for the Largest Share of the Breast Lesion Localization Market by Usage

8.3 Breast Conservation (Lumpectomy)

8.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Breast Conservation Therapy to Drive the Growth of Breast Lesion Localization Market

9 Breast Lesion Localization Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Player Strategies

10.3 Revenue Share Analysis of the Top Market Players

10.4 Market Share Analysis

10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.5.1 Stars

10.5.2 Emerging Leaders

10.5.3 Pervasive Players

10.5.4 Participants

10.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant for Start-Ups

10.6.1 Progressive Companies

10.6.2 Dynamic Companies

10.6.3 Starting Blocks

10.6.4 Responsive Companies

10.7 Company Product Footprint

10.8 Geographic Footprint of the Major Players in the Breast Lesion Localization Market

10.9 Competitive Scenario

10.9.1 Deals

10.9.2 Product Launches and Upgrades

10.10 Breast Lesion Localization Methods: Comparative Analysis

10.11 Breast Lesion Localization Methods: Comparative Analysis

10.12 Breast Lesion Localization Methods: Selection Criteria Evaluation

10.13 Qualitative Assessment of Replacement Trends

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Hologic, Inc.

11.1.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.1.3 Merit Medical Systems

11.1.4 Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

11.1.5 Argon Medical Devices

11.1.6 Laurane Medical LLC

11.1.7 Endomagnetics Ltd. (Endomag)

11.1.8 Intramedical Imaging, LLC

11.1.9 Isoaid

11.1.10 Surgiceye GmbH

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Ranfac Corp.

11.2.2 Mermaid Medical Group

11.2.3 Izi Medicalproducts, LLC

11.2.4 Matek Medikal

11.2.5 Tsunami Medical Srl

11.2.6 Bpb Medica

11.2.7 Sirius Medical Systems B.V.

11.2.8 Molli Surgical Inc.

11.2.9 Sterylab S.R.L.

11.2.10 Cp Medical

11.2.11 Mdl Srl

11.2.12 Biomedical Srl

11.2.13 Elucent Medical

11.2.14 Vigeo Srl

11.2.15 Medax Medical Devices

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wqwait

Attachment