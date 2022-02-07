Aino Health AB (publ): Aino Health announces outcome of directed share issue

English Swedish





Aino Health AB (publ), org.nr 559063-5073 ("The Company") announces that the directed new share issue announced through press release on the 25th of January 2022 has been fully subscribed. The company receives an capital injection of approximately SEK 10 million before deduction for issue costs.

The directed issue was aimed at Norberg & Partner Sustainable Group AB (publ). The subscription price per share was SEK 0.65. See separate press release from the 25th of January 2022 for more information regarding the directed issue.





This information was made public, through the agency of Jyrki Eklund, CEO and President of Aino Health AB, at 14:00 on the 7th of February, 2022.





