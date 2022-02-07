Empire Rental Living Announces New Communities For Lease Across North America

Vaughan, Ontario, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Communities, one of North America’s largest privately-owned homebuilders, is pleased to announce details regarding their new rental division — Empire Rental Living.

In Canada, Empire is currently leasing condominiums at Empire Maven in Toronto and townhomes at Empire Imagine in Niagara Falls with new rental homes coming to Empire Lush in Stoney Creek in the near future.

Empire Rental Living will also launch in some of the United States' most sought-after locations, with several projects opening in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, and the Carolinas.

As a vertically-integrated developer, builder, and operator of rental home communities, Empire Rental Living addresses the need for variety in rental housing. Their offerings include single-family detached and attached homes, horizontal apartments and multifamily low-rise and high-rise buildings.

The company introduces their new rental division at a time when individuals are in need of housing options most. The global housing shortage shows no signs of slowing and the indications of rising interest rates have made it challenging for many to enter the market. As North Americans deliberate where to live and whether to buy or rent, affordability and location will be amongst their highest considerations.

“Our goal is to be a leading innovator in the residential real estate industry by providing residents with flexibility when they need it most,” says Donald Povieng and Cole Young— Co-Presidents of Empire’s North American Rental Division. “Whether it’s a high-end luxury condo with the latest modern conveniences or a single-family home with ample backyard space, Empire Rental Living will target the hyper-localized needs of our residents at every stage of life.”

For more information about Empire Rental Living, visit empirerentalliving.com

EMPIRE COMMUNITIES

Empire Communities is a residential homebuilder involved in all sectors of the new home building industry, including both low‐rise and high‐rise built forms. Celebrating over 28 years of building inspiring new places to live, Empire has an established tradition of creating prestigious award-winning new homes, communities and amenities and has earned a reputation for outstanding attention to detail and customer service. Since 1993, Empire has built over 28,000 new homes and condos. Today, Empire is one of the largest privately held homebuilders in North America with current communities in Toronto, Southwestern Ontario and the Southern United States.

-30-