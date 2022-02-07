HCMC ANNOUNCES ITS FIRST HEALTHY CHOICE WELLNESS CENTER LICENSING AGREEMENT

HOLLYWOOD, FL, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTC Pink: HCMC) Today HCMC announced the signing of its first licensing agreement for its Healthy Choice Wellness Center segment. The new IV hydration location will be inside the Casbah Spa & Salon in Fort Lauderdale, FL, a full service spa and salon that has been in business for over 23 years.



Casbah currently provides wellness and beauty offerings including body treatments in the form of scrubs, exfoliation, mud soaks and seaweed wraps; a full array of massages; facial and skincare; as well as hair, nail and other wellness and beauty treatments.

As in our New York location, the new Healthy Choice Wellness Center will likewise offer eight different IV drip “cocktails” for clients to choose from. These cocktails are designed to help boost immunity, fight fatigue and stress, reduce inflammation, enhance weight loss, and efficiently deliver anti-oxidants and anti-aging mixes. Additionally, there are cocktails for health, beauty and re-hydration.

Jeff Holman, CEO of HCMC, had this to say, “We are thrilled to be working with an establishment like Casbah, a staple in the community for over 23 years with an impeccable reputation for high quality wellness and beauty services. After lengthy strategic discussions with the ownership and management at Casbah, we are convinced that the addition of a Healthy Choice Wellness Center will be a perfect fit, and the services provided will be enthusiastically embraced by their existing client base.”

Mr. Holman continued, “We are anticipating a Valentine’s Day launch of the Healthy Choice Wellness Center at the Casbah, and plans for a pre-launch event for existing Casbah customers are already in the works.”

Nicole Maggio, an owner of the Casbah, had this to say, “We are so excited to be bringing IV therapy and additional wellness treatments and products into our spa under the Healthy Choice Wellness Center brand. This is a service that our customers have wanted for quite a while and we have been looking for the right company to work with in order to maintain our high quality standards.”

Mr. Holman concluded, “With a corporate owned location in New York, and our first licensing agreement in our own backyard, we are extremely excited at the prospect of future locations utilizing both models, as previously commented upon regarding our growth plans.”

About Healthier Choices Management Corp.

Healthier Choices Management Corp. ( www.healthiercmc.com ) is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. Through its wholly owned subsidiary HCMC Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC, the Company manages and intends to expand on its intellectual property portfolio. The Company currently operates five retail vape stores in the Southeast region of the United States, through which it offers e-liquids, vaporizers and related products. The Company also operates Ada’s Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store, through its wholly owned subsidiary Healthy Choice Markets, Inc. and Paradise Health and Nutrition, stores that offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items through its wholly owned subsidiary Healthy Choice Markets 2, LLC. The Company also sells vitamins and supplements on its website TheVitaminStore.com. The Company markets its Q-Cup™ technology under the vape segment. This patented technology is based on a small, quartz cup called the Q-Cup™, which a customer can purchase already filled by a third party in some regions or can partially fill themselves with either cannabis or CBD concentrate (approximately 50mg), also purchased from a third party. The Q-Cup™ can then be inserted into the patented Q-Unit™, which heats the cup from the outside without coming in direct contact with the solid concentrate. This Q-Cup™ and Q-Unit™ technology provides significantly more efficiency and an “on the go” solution for consumers who prefer to vape concentrates either medicinally or recreationally. The Q-Cup™ can also be used in other devices as a convenient micro-dosing system. These products are available on the Company’s website at www.TheQcup.com.

