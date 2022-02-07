Black-Owned Non-Profit Foodpreneur Lab, Disrupts the Food Ecosystem With Free Access to Their Support Paths for Black Food Entrepreneurs

English French

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foodpreneur Lab is a Black woman-founded and led Canadian non-profit, that is disrupting the food ecosystem by addressing systemic barriers. Their Advisor-Led Start and Scale Support Paths provide free access for Black food entrepreneurs to focus on their unique business goals. With 50 participants already enrolled with Foodpreneur Lab since their first cohort launch in November 2021, applications for cohort two are now open on www.foodpreneurlab.com until February 28th, 2022 at 11:59 pm ET. This project is funded by the Government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario. Applicants from Ottawa, Hamilton, Halton, Niagara, Simcoe, Wellington, Frontenac, Dufferin, Prescott and Russell, Stormont, Renfrew, Lanark, Leeds & Grenville, Dundas & Glengarry will be given priority. Applicants from the Greater Toronto Area will also be accepted.

Founded in 2019 Foodpreneur Lab is made up of diverse entrepreneurs and experts in the food sector. The team is led by Janice Bartley, who uses her 30 years of experience in food and entrepreneurship to open doors that have historically been closed to underserved communities.

‘It is through food that communities connect and foster a sense of belonging,’ says Bartley. ‘We believe that shared experiences provided by our support paths will help Black food entrepreneurs thrive and conduct business that honours their unique lens.’

Their 9-month Advisor-Led Start and Scale Support Paths include one-on-one individualized support, hands-on experience in commercial production space, and time to complete the required certifications to operate (Food Handlers', HACCP, etc.). The result will be that by December 2024, 200 Black food entrepreneurs will have received the support and knowledge needed to successfully run their businesses. While the project has a focus on Ontario, they have a strong national mandate to improve support for food entrepreneurs at every touchpoint.

‘The network, the experience, and the results have all been amazing,’ says Start Support Path participant Robert Robinson of Robinson Sauces. ‘It’s helped me understand and map out success for my business and connecting me with the right people.’

Information sessions for this project will be held in English Monday, February 7th at 7 pm ET & in French Monday, February 14th at 7 pm ET. Registration for both sessions are available at www.foodpreneurlab.com

Established in 2019, Foodpreneur Lab is the only Canadian Black-woman founded and led nonprofit with a fierce national mandate to advance racial and gender equity in the food sector. Its mission is to level the playing field for underserved communities and forge Paths where Black foodpreneurs can leverage their cultural insight and lived experiences in food product innovation. We don't want to just break beyond the grocery store’s ‘ethnic food aisle’, we want to celebrate new food products that connect with a community’s sense of belonging.

