Aemetis Selects SunPower as Supplier and EPC for Keyes Plant Solar Microgrid, Zero Carbon Intensity Electricity Project; Schneider Electric to Supply Battery Storage and Microgrid Technology

SunPower to design and build the nearly 2 MW PV system with 1.25 MW of battery storage that will reduce GHG by ~8,000 MT CO 2 e per year for Renewable Fuels Production

CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a leading producer of renewable natural gas and renewable fuels, announced today it has selected and signed definitive agreements with SunPower and Schneider Electric for their grid-connected, solar microgrid comprising an almost 2.0 MW photovoltaic array and a 1.25 MW battery energy storage system that will be integrated with an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven distributed control system at the Aemetis Advanced Fuels biorefinery in Keyes, California.

The solar array will generate approximately 3.2 million kW hours per year and reduce GHGs by ~8,000 MT CO2e per year. In addition to designing and supplying the photovoltaic solar system, SunPower will serve as the project’s engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor.

A microgrid is a local renewable energy grid with control capability, allowing it to disconnect from the traditional power grid and operate autonomously. The microgrid system is powered by solar power with battery storage to maximize the value of the zero-carbon intensity (CI) electricity and extend hours of power supply. The microgrid creates energy resiliency and will assist with off peak shaving and energy efficiency at the company’s low-carbon ethanol and Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) upgrading and injection facility in Keyes, California

The new AI-enabled control system will run on virtualized servers, reducing the amount of computer hardware by 80%, which will require less power to operate than traditional systems. Virtualized systems do not require changing hardware to upgrade obsolescent operating systems or security changes. The virtual environment will also help reduce planned and unplanned downtime.

“At a time when the transportation industry is driving to meet sustainability goals and reduce emissions, solar continues to become a bigger part of our daily lives with innovative solutions that help improve our air quality,” said Eric Potts, Executive Vice President for Commercial at SunPower. “SunPower is proud to work with Aemetis to utilize the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard, which drives renewable options for their operations and is helping the transportation sector decarbonize across the west. We applaud Aemetis for their leadership and leveraging the power of the sun.”

“As the leading U.S. commercial solar provider, SunPower was a logical choice to lead this critical energy efficiency project at our flagship renewable fuels production facility,” said Andy Foster, President of Aemetis Advanced Fuels. “Combined with Schneider Electric’s world-leading process energy technologies, the solar microgrid will enhance operating efficiency, energy resilience and provide a significant return for our investors. This system will offer a meaningful reduction in our Carbon Intensity score of the Low Carbon Fuel Standard across our ecosystem of renewable fuels and ensure environmental and economic benefits.”

The $12 million solar microgrid, battery backup and AI-enabled energy system is supported by an $8 million grant awarded to Aemetis by the California Energy Commission.

About Aemetis

Aemetis has a mission to transform renewable energy with below zero carbon intensity transportation fuels. Aemetis has launched the Carbon Zero production process to decarbonize the transportation sector using today's infrastructure.

Aemetis Carbon Zero products include zero-carbon fuels that can "drop-in" to be used in airplanes, truck, and ship fleets. Aemetis low-carbon fuels have substantially reduced carbon intensity compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle.

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel, and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace petroleum-based products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis has completed Phase 1 and is expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California's Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India, producing high-quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is developing the Carbon Zero Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel fuel biorefineries in California from renewable oils and orchard and forest waste. Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and exclusive technology licenses to produce renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions, or beliefs about future events or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to the construction and operation of the microgrid project, our compliance with governmental programs, and our ability to access markets and funding to execute on the project construction and operations. Words or phrases such as "anticipates," "may," "will," "should," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "showing signs," "targets," "view," "will likely result," "will continue" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and predictions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements and related assumptions due to certain factors, including, without limitation, competition in the ethanol, biodiesel and other industries in which we operate, commodity market risks including those that may result from current weather conditions, financial market risks, customer adoption, counter-party risks, risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in our subsequent filings with the SEC. We are not obligated, and do not intend, to update any of these forward-looking statements at any time unless an update is required by applicable securities laws.

