Iconic DVP bike ride returns with new mission to defeat dementia

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baycrest, an organization that has spent over a century at the forefront of the fight against dementia, today announced it is the new host of the City of Toronto’s historic DVP bike ride. The inaugural Bike for Brain Health takes place on June 5, with a brand-new mission to promote brain health and get people moving again.



For over 30 years, on the first Sunday in June, over 10,000 participants have seized the exhilarating opportunity to ride traffic-free along the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway. Now, this much-loved event has changed lanes and will support brain health awareness and critical funding of world-leading research, innovation and care through Baycrest.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to let Torontonians know about the everyday work Baycrest does to positively impact the lives of aging Canadians in our community. This event comes at a time when people are clamouring to break their Covid cabin fever and reconnect in a safe, distanced, active and meaningful way,” said Josh Cooper, President and CEO, Baycrest Foundation.

There is a strong connection between exercise and brain health. Baycrest research shows that just 150 minutes of exercise per week helps delay the onset of Alzheimer’s and related dementias.

City of Toronto Quotes:

“As we rebuild our great city post-pandemic, Bike for Brain Health renews our sense of hope and enthusiasm. I encourage all Torontonians to come out and ride the DVP in the heart of the city, with the goal to support Baycrest and provide critical funding to help our community age better.”

– Mayor John Tory, Honourary Chair of Bike for Brain Health

“Toronto is the world’s most liveable city because of the social capital that organizations like Baycrest offer its residents. We are excited to repurpose our two iconic roadways for this noble cause that will contribute to the wellbeing of our aging population.”

– James Pasternak, Councillor, York Centre, City of Toronto

Bike for Brain Health route

Participants have multiple distances to choose from, offering a unique challenge for recreational and endurance riders alike, taking their pick from three ride routes of 25km, 50km or 75km.

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee297bc8-0bab-4d14-b30b-812079a00e34

How to get involved

People are encouraged to ride and raise money to support Baycrest’s efforts to defeat dementia and provide better care, support and research to ultimately improve the aging experience.

Participants can register on their own, with a team of friends or family, or become part of a corporate team. For additional details on how to bike the DVP and go the distance, please visit www.bikeforbrainhealth.ca

About the Baycrest Foundation

Baycrest is a global leader in geriatric residential living, healthcare, research, innovation and education, with a special focus on brain health and aging. Baycrest is home to a robust research and innovation network, including one of the world’s top research institutes in cognitive neuroscience, the Rotman Research Institute; the scientific headquarters of the Canadian Consortium on Neurodegeneration in Aging, Canada’s largest national dementia research initiative; and the Baycrest-powered Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation, a solution accelerator focused on driving innovation in the aging and brain health sector. Fully affiliated with the University of Toronto, Baycrest provides excellent care for older adults combined with an extensive clinical training program for the next generation of healthcare professionals. Through these initiatives, Baycrest has remained at the forefront of the fight to defeat dementia as our organization works to create a world where every older adult enjoys a life of purpose, inspiration and fulfilment. Founded in 1918 as the Toronto Jewish Old Folks Home, Baycrest continues to embrace the long-standing tradition of all great Jewish healthcare institutions to improve the well-being of people in their local communities and around the globe. For more information please visit: www.baycrest.org

Media contact

Megan Dunscombe

647-972-2373

megan@wearemaverick.com