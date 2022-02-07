GreenBox POS Appoints Min Wei as Chief Operating Officer

SAN DIEGO, CA, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) ("GreenBox" or the "Company"), an emerging and rapidly growing FinTech company announced today the appointment of Mr. Min Wei as the organization’s Chief Operating Officer, replacing Vanessa Luna, who will transition into a newly created role to lead a growing global sales organization for the business. Mr. Wei will report directly to Chief Executive Officer, Fredi Nisan.



With a strong history of organizational and strategic leadership, Mr. Wei is an accomplished operations executive with extensive experience in overseeing and managing the strategic vision while driving operational, managerial and administrative excellence to foster growth. Mr. Wei has built and led teams in international tech companies over the past 20+ years. Prior to joining GreenBox, he was Senior VP, Chief Customer Officer at Cubic Corporation where he spearheaded the cultural shift to win over customers and Senior Vice President of Operations at Cubic’s transportation business where he successfully led global service strategy, transformation and technology driven innovation that significantly improved 24x7x365 service performance and user experience for major public transit payment management systems serving 50 million+ people globally. Previously Mr. Wei also held executive positions at Cubic, ERG, and a number of tech companies where he oversaw financial management, business operations and M&A integrations. Mr. Wei is active in promoting technology advancement and digital transformation and served on the advisory board at the Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA). He holds an MBA with an emphasis in finance, banking and international business from the University of San Francisco.

“It is privilege to join the executive management team at GreenBox POS as Chief Operating Officer. Their vision aligns well with my passion for making people’s lives easier via intelligent payment solutions and insightful formation. GreenBox operates an innovative blockchain based payment platform that offers an enhanced payment experience to customers compared to conventional solutions and the company has experienced fantastic business volume growth,” said Wei. “As COO my goal will be to ensure that our mission, strategic plan and organizational resources are efficiently allocated to serve the growth of the company yielding sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.”

In this pivotal role for GreenBox, Mr. Wei will steward strategic business planning, leaning on his cross functional management experience in finance, programs, global services and operations, data analytics, quality and compliance.

“Min’s extensive experience aligns perfectly with the future of where GreenBox is heading,” said GreenBox Chief Executive Officer, Fredi Nisan. “Given our aggressive go-to market strategy, efficient operations and quality of customer service processes leveraging state-of-the art technology is of vital importance. It is critical that we maximize efficiencies to execute on our strategic plan and we believe Min’s appointment will be an important part of bringing this to life.”

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security and token technology to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, fraud detection and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients. For more information, we invite you to visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

