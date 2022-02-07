Study Finds Cannabinoids Block COVID-19: Prof. Richard van Breemen from OSU to Keynote 7th Semi-Annual Cannabis Science Conference West in Long Beach, California

World’s Largest Scientific and Medical Cannabis Conference Welcomes World-renowned Researcher That Led Oregon State University Study on COVID-19 and Cannabinoids

LONG BEACH, CA, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Cannabis Science Conference, the world's largest, fastest growing and most technical scientific and medical cannabis event, announced today that world-renowned researcher, Prof. Richard van Breemen, Ph.D., will present a keynote address at its first-ever Golden State edition of Cannabis Science Conference in Long Beach, California, at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center that has been rescheduled to May 18-20.

Prof. van Breemen led an Oregon State University study entitled: “Cannabinoids Block Cellular Entry of SARS-CoV-2 and the Emerging Variants,” which was widely covered in the global press after it was published in the Journal of Natural Products in January. The study found that compounds from the cannabis plant can prevent the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus from entering cells and causing infection, potentially offering new avenues to prevent and treat the disease.

The keynote presentation will take place on the event’s final day on May 20 at 2:00 pm PST in the Analytical Science Track and is entitled: “Cannabinoids Prevent Cellular Entry and Infection by SARS-CoV-2,” and will discuss how Oregon State University researchers found that two cannabinoid acids commonly found in hemp varieties of cannabis, cannabigerolic acid, or CBGA, and cannabidiolic acid, also known as CBDA, can bind to the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Prof. van Breeman as a keynote speaker at our upcoming Cannabis Science Conference West event and to continue the important conversation about the latest cutting-edge research that is showing how cannabis can potentially help with treatments and possibly help prevent infection from COVID-19,” said Josh Crossney, President, CEO, and Founder of CSC Events, LLC. “Dr. van Breeman’s research study was covered in the press around the world, and we look forward to giving him a platform to continue to discuss important research that is needed to potentially help save millions of lives.”

Prof. van Breeman is a professor of pharmaceutical sciences at Oregon State University at the College of Pharmacy in the Linus Pauling Institute, and also works in the university’s Global Hemp Innovation Center. Dr. ​​van Breemen received his B.A. in Chemistry from Oberlin College and Ph.D. in Pharmacology from Johns Hopkins University. After post-doctoral research in biomedical mass spectrometry at Johns Hopkins, he taught at North Carolina State University and the University of Illinois before joining Oregon State University in 2018.

CSC‘s 2022 keynote lineup includes many visionaries and pioneers who continue to advance cannabis science, and this year a new track was added to focus on the emerging area of medicinal psychedelics. Attendees will hear a great mix of analytical, medical, hemp/CBD, cultivation and psychedelic science. “The cornerstone of the Cannabis Science Conference is providing exceptional scientific insights from across our industry and our keynote speakers are a critical part of this,” added Crossney.

Other CSC West keynote speakers include:

Dr. Reggie Gaudino (Front Range Biosciences)

Ed Rosenthal (The Guru of Ganja & Quick Trading Company)

Autumn Karcey (Alchemy 29 & Cultivo, Inc.)

Jeff Lowenfels (Best Selling Author)

Athletes 4 Care Psychedelic Panel

Dr. Anahid Jewett & Tracy Ryan (UCLA & NKore Biotherapeutics)

Dr. Allison Draisin (AIMS Institute)

Dr. Dedi Meiri (The Technion Institute)

Scheril Murray Powell, Esq. (Green Sustainable Strong LLC)

Amazon John Easterling (Happy Tree Microbes)

CSC West 2022 will feature new sessions that explore several cutting-edge topics, including emerging science in the psychedelics industry, a professional athletes psychedelic medicine panel, vaping, new approaches to handling extraction, sustainability practices for cannabis production, latest research trends in cannabis therapeutics and also latest research and trends in regard to hemp. You can view the full agenda here.

Your safety and well-being are our number one priority as we work together to continue advancing cannabis science. Safety measures and precautions for the event can be found here.

To view the current list of sponsors, exhibitors and media partners, click here. Tickets for Cannabis Science Conference East and Canna Boot Camp are available at www.cannabisscienceconference.com/register-for-tickets.

About Cannabis Science Conference

Cannabis Science Conference is the world's largest & fastest growing cannabis science event. Our conferences have a specialized focus on analytical science, medical cannabis, cultivation science, hemp/CBD science & psychedelic science. We pull together cannabis industry experts, instrument manufacturers, testing labs, cultivators, research scientists, medical professionals, policy makers and interested novices. Our semi-annual event is aimed at improving cannabis science. Join us in Long Beach, CA (May 18-20, 2022) for an exciting conference with keynotes, presentations, round table discussions and exhibits.

