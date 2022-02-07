4CABLE TV INTERNATIONAL, INC. ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT OF THE MARQUIS TRADING DEBT, OPENING OF THE FIRST OF ITS KIND HIP RESTAURANT AND THE UNDERGOING OF REPAIRS AT THE CIGN FARM

MIAMI, FL, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTC: CATV) (the "Company") CATV: A group oriented to become a global leader in Cannabis based products markets.

4Cable TV International, Inc. is pleased to announce that all its outstanding convertible notes, and all amounts due thereunder with Marquis Trading, LLC have been settled and released.

The company is pleased to announce that it is accomplishing its goals in becoming a vertically integrated Hemp Company as expressed early on when our CEO first got involved back in December of 2021. On or about the week of February 15, 2022, the first HIP Restaurant location in Wynwood, Florida will open its doors to the public. Hip Wynwood will open at 2749 NW 3rd Ave, Miami, FL 33127. We are working on the final touches and will do a soft open that week. The website will launch on the same day @ www.hipwynwood.com. HIP is the first and only CBD healthy food restaurant in Wynwood. Our hope is that the customers get a large percentage of plant-based whole food diet. Together with 10,000 steps a day and 30 minutes of moderate exercise, our customers can lead a healthier life.

The opening of our Hip Restaurant location couldn't come at a better time. Early research in the United States suggests Cannabidiol from the cannabis plant has the potential to prevent and inhibit SARS-CoV-2 infection. See https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7987002/ for more information on these studies. Furthermore, the global CBD food and beverage market exhibited strong growth during 2015-202. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during 2021-2026. See https://www.imarcgroup.com/cbd-food-beverage-market. HIP stands for Hemp Infused Products for the Healthy Inspired Person.

On another note, the farm operated by CIGN, LLC, a subsidiary of the company is under renovation. We are currently replacing the roofs, shade cloth and side panels to ensure we have a great crop the next coming season. We had ordered the parts necessary to replace the old roof and we finally got delivery dates. Therefore, we had our last harvest in the end of December and began removing the 15-year-old roof and shade cloth while we receive delivery of the materials. So as not to disrupt sales we have secured suppliers of Hemp flower and biomass while we are closed for repairs. We expect to be up and running again shortly and will keep you informed on when we start our next crop.

At the end of this month, we will again address with the OTC Markets Group ("OTC") the removal of the Caveat Emptor designation from our common shares. This has been a very difficult time for the company and its shareholders. We truly appreciate their loyalty. Rest assured that we will be doing everything in our power to impress upon the OTC that certain individuals under investigation for wrongdoing, that have been incorrectly associated with the company, have no interest or involvement whatsoever with the company. Based on the evidence that we will present to OTC, we are cautiously optimistic that the OTC will conclude that the company has been unfairly prejudiced by the continuance of the CE.

We are on track to file the annual report for the year on time and will continue to do our best efforts to move this company in the right direction.

ABOUT 4CABLE TV INTERNATIONAL, INC.

4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTC: CATV) seeks to create and operate a fully integrated global cannabis business, ranging from growing to retailing. To accomplish this strategy, the Company is actively seeking acquisition targets in the cannabis industry.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding 4Cable TV International's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the Company's future business and prospects, strategic plans, and strategic transactions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. The Company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: general economic and financial conditions; consumer demand for Cannabis products and services; volatility in the trading markets and the lack of liquidity in the Company's common stock; the Company's ability to successfully execute on its new Cannabis strategy; the Company's limited operating history in the Cannabis business; the legal status of the Company's Cannabis business, both in the U.S. and abroad; risks inherent in the Cannabis business; existing and new U.S. and foreign government regulations and changes in regulatory requirements; risks related to rules and regulations at the U.S. federal, state and municipal levels and applicable foreign jurisdictions with respect to Cannabis; the Company's ability to obtain financing or raise capital on favorable terms or at all in order to execute its business strategy; the Company's ability to successfully identify and integrate acquired businesses; risks associated with conducting operations in foreign countries; and risks associated with engaging in transactions with third parties, including related parties. For a discussion of additional general risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see CATV's OTC Market filings. Any forward-looking statement made by in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether because of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Company: CATV

Phone:1.833.211.3200

Location: Miami, FL

Email: info@4cabletvint.com

Website: www.4cabletvint.com

Attachment