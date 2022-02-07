Galecto to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced that management will be participating virtually at two upcoming conferences. Details for both events are below:



SVB Leerink Healthcare Conference Date: February 16, 2022 Time: 8:00 am ET Webcast: Register Here





Credit Suisse London Healthcare Conference

Date:

March 1-4, 2022 Format: Management will be available for one-on-one meetings

A live webcast of the presentation at SVB Leerink will be available on the "News & Events" section of Galecto’s Investor website at https://ir.galecto.com/news-and-events/events. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website following the event.

About Galecto

Galecto is a clinical stage company incorporated in the U.S. that is developing small molecule-based inhibitors of galectin-3 (and the galectin family generally) and LOXL2. Galecto has multiple ongoing Phase 2 clinical programs in fibrosis and cancer, including (i) an inhaled galectin-3 modulator (GB0139) in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); (ii) an orally active LOXL2 inhibitor (GB2064) in a Phase 2a trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; (iii) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in a Phase 1b/2a trial in liver cirrhosis and a separate to-be-initiated Phase 2a trial for the treatment of NSCLC in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®).

Galecto intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information. For regular updates about Galecto, visit www.galecto.com.

For more information, contact: