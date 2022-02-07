Jasco Introduces New JascoPro Brand at International Builder Show

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connected home leader, Jasco, today unveils the new JascoPro Series brand at the International Builder Show in Orlando. Exclusive to the professional channel and wholesale market, the new smart home brand builds on Jasco’s dominance in the use of the Z-Wave protocol, while the other relies on increasingly popular Wi-Fi connectivity.



JascoPro Series is a full line of in-wall smart home products including switches, dimmers, add-on switches and fan-speed controls, available in rocker-style and toggle formats. JascoPro Series will also feature indoor and outdoor lighting, home entertainment and power products for a fully integrated smart home solution. The JascoPro Series brand is directed at building professional and outdoor solution designers looking for a comprehensive smart home experience.

The rocker and toggle switches incorporate Jasco’s patented QuickFit™ and SimpleWire™ technologies, allowing for easy install. The QuickFit™ design provides a housing depth reduced by 20%, compared to previous models, and eliminates heatsink break-off tabs. SimpleWire™ technology allows easy installation with patented auto-detecting line/load terminals, which prevent common wiring mistakes.

“Making a home or business smart does not need to be complicated. Our goal is to make connected home setups easier to install and to operate for the home builder channel, our Builder Program solves problems and reduces complexity, while still being scalable for the new home marketplace,” said Joshua Roberson, National Sales Director from Jasco. “One of our biggest strengths is our experience in creating smart home products that are recognized as some of the most reliable in the world. We understand the challenges that builders face and have built our builder program around what matters to our partners. Extended product warranties, homeowner support, and contractor training will help ensure a fantastic customer experience.”

Both systems will be operable by Amazon Alexa and Google Home voice assistants. The JascoPro Series Wi-Fi line will also feature an app that can be used for maximum control over an ecosystem that will continue growing to include smart bulbs, landscape lights and more.

Representatives for Jasco will be available at booth #W6957 at the International Builder Show from February 8-10th.

For more information on the products available to building professionals, please visit: byjasco.com/home-builders.

About Jasco

Jasco designs and develops innovative products to simplify your life and connect your home. Jasco leads the market in lighting fixtures, lighting controls, consumer electronics, power protection and charging products. Jasco markets its products under some of the world’s most recognizable brand names and distributes them through virtually every major retailer. Jasco utilizes the power of every purchase to change lives and help those in need by donating 50% of net profits from Jasco's brands to causes that matter around the world. To learn more, visit www.byjasco.com and follow Jasco on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the blog for more information.

