AltruBio to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AltruBio Inc. (“AltruBio” or “the Company”), a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that president and chief executive officer Judy Chou, Ph.D., will present an in-person corporate overview at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference taking place February 14-17, 2022 in New York, NY.



Dr. Judy Chou’s presentation will highlight recent company developments, ongoing pipeline progress, clinical trial updates and anticipated milestones. Details about the presentation are as follows:

Presenter: Judy Chou, Ph.D., President and CEO

Date: February 14, 2022

Location: Marriott Marquis, New York, NY

In-person company presentations, educational sessions, and BIO One-on-One Partnering meetings will be held on February 14-15, 2022, with additional educational sessions and partnering live-streamed for virtual attendees on February 16-17.

ABOUT ALTRUBIO INC.

AltruBio is a privately held biotechnology company headquartered in San Francisco that is focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company has leveraged its deep understanding of the role PSGL-1 plays as an immune checkpoint regulator protein to develop a platform for T-cell mediated immunological diseases. Its lead molecule, neihulizumab (AbGn-168H), an immune checkpoint agonist antibody targeting PSGL-1/CD162 has achieved proof of mechanism in four autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and is currently prioritized for further clinical development in steroid refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (SR-aGVHD). The company also has a number of next-generation PSGL-1 antibodies at the preclinical stage. Its lead preclinical candidate, leiolizumab (AbGn-268), has demonstrated high potency making it suitable for subcutaneous administration and is advancing toward IND for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

