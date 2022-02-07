Angel Investment Group Announces Record-Breaking Annual Investment Activity For The Second Consecutive Year

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keiretsu Forum is the world’s largest angel investor network. According to Pitchbook’s 2020 Annual Global League Tables, Keiretsu Forum is the U.S. Region’s #1 and #2 Most Active in Late and Early Stage investments. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and Southeast reports record breaking deal flow and investments for the second consecutive year.



Howard Lubert, Keiretsu Forum Regional President reports the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions received 366 unsolicited applications for funding, screened 121 companies, and presented 44 high-quality opportunities to accredited angel investor members in 2021. “Our members remained steadfast in 2021 as we connected Founders and funders virtually,” said Howard Lubert. “Members continued their activity in due diligence and investing, placing $11,644,820 in 44 companies breaking the $9.4M record set in 2020.”

Members funded 76% of the companies that presented in Forum which is a testament to the rigorous Keiretsu Forum process.

Fueling the noteworthy growth, for the second year in a row, Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and Southeast co-hosted a bi-coastal Investor Capital Expo in November. Over 1,750 accredited angel investors registered for the multi-session, multi-week experience. Twenty high-quality companies representing the best-of-the-best in 2021 and having completed the Keiretsu Forum due diligence process pitched to investors. At the conclusion of the Expo, companies had received over 1,200 expressions of interest.

Keiretsu Forum’s Mid-Atlantic and Southeast is part of Keiretsu Forum, a global investment community of accredited private equity angel investors, venture capitalists, and corporate/ institutional investors. Keiretsu Forum was founded in 2000 by Randy Williams in San Francisco. Today's Keiretsu Forum is a worldwide network of capital, resources, and deal flow with 55 chapters on 4 continents. Keiretsu Forum members invest in high-quality, diverse investment opportunities. The community is strengthened through its involvement in social and charitable activities. For more information visit www.KeiretsuForum-MidAtlantic.com.

