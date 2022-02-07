Global Protective Eyewear Market Report 2022-2026 - Good Prospects for PPE and Protective Eyewear Market with Focus Shifting to Safety at Work Place

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protective Eyewear - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Protective Eyewear Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2026

The global market for Protective Eyewear estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period.

Non-Prescription, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.1% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Prescription segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.5% share of the global Protective Eyewear market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $822.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $460.3 Million by 2026

The Protective Eyewear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$822.4 Million in the year 2021. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$460.3 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$119 Million by the end of the analysis period.

The United States remains at the forefront of protective eyewear adoption owing to robust demand from end-use industries. The construction sector is one of the leading adopters of protective eyewear in the region due to high incident of worksite injuries. The regional market is also gaining from technological innovations and increasing use of smart PPE. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, demand from the healthcare sector is expected to exhibit tremendous growth over the next few years.

Europe is also one of the major protective eyewear markets globally, and the region is witnessing increasing requirement of sophisticated high-utility and wear-and-tear-resistant protective eyewear in core industries like oil & gas, metal manufacturing, refining and automotive.

The trend along with rising incident of occupational injuries is bound to stimulate the market growth. On the other hand, increasing cases of industrial fatalities across emerging economies due to low level of awareness about workplace safety and lack of proper protective gear are driving protective eyewear demand in Asia-Pacific. The regional market is anticipated to also gain from ongoing technological advancements and changing preference of consumers for protective eyewear that combines style and safety.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Amidst Subdued Industrial Activity, Weakness Extends to Every Industry except Healthcare

COVID-19 Makes PPEs Popular

Proper Donning & Doffing of PPE Holds Critical Relevance for Mitigating COVID-19 Infection Risk

An Overview of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Protective Eyewear

Protective Eyewear

Compliance with Regulatory Guidelines - Key to Success

Good Prospects for PPE and Protective Eyewear Market with Focus Shifting to Safety at Work Place

Key Growth Drivers

COVID-19 Dents Prospects Temporarily in Immediate Term

Demand for Safety Glasses Spells Boom for Protective Eyewear Market

Analysis by Product Type

Analysis by Application

US Maintain Commanding Position in Global Protective Eyewear Market

Competitive Scenario

Companies Utilize Periods of Economic Slowdown to Expand Business Opportunities

Manufacturers Eye Product Innovation to Gain Competitive Edge

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 184 Featured)

3M Company

Arena Tactical (Arena Industries, LLC)

BartelsRieger Atemschutztechnik GmbH

Blueye Tactical (Blueye Eyewear Pty Ltd.)

Bolle-Safety

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Eye Safety Systems, Inc. (Oakley, Inc.)

Gateway Safety Inc.

Gentex Corporation

Honeywell International

JSP Ltd.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

MCR Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated

Perriquest Defense Research Enterprises, LLC

Polison Corporation

Pyramex Safety Products LLC

Radians, Inc.

Wiley X, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

High-Growth Opportunities in the Military Sector

Protective Eyewear: An Integral Component of Pharmaceutical PPE

Rising Demand for Laser Safety Eyewear

Smart Safety Glasses to Capture Eyeball Share in PPE Space

Technology Innovations in Safety Smart Glasses

Enhanced Eye Safety at Core Smart Safety Glass Evolution

Established Use Case in Oil & Gas Sector Augurs Well

Rise in Workplace Accidents Fuels Demand for Protective Eyewear

Stringent Regulations Promote Adoption of PPE and Protective Eyewear

Manufacturing Industry Remains Important Consumer of Protective Eyewear Despite COVID-19 Backlash

Anticipated Demand from Automotive Industry to Keep Manufacturing Sector Buoyant in Long Term

Improving Worker Safety is Paramount in Construction Industry, One of the Largest Consumers of Protective Eyewear

Pandemic Disrupts Residential & Commercial Construction Spending

Focus on Infection Control Spurs Demand for Protective Eyewear in the Healthcare Sector

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

Eye Protection Gear-Improvement through Advanced Technology

Technology Innovations to Benefit Market Growth

Select Innovations

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

US Leads the North American Protective Eyewear Market

Positive Signs of Revival in Construction Market Augurs Well for Protective Eyewear Market

After Facing a Severe Blow, Recovery in Construction Sector to Spur Growth

US Commercial Construction Rebounds with Anticipated Spending on Infrastructure Projects

Rise in Home Buying Activity Benefits Demand for PPE and Protective Eyewear Products

Market Analytics

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA

Market Snapshots

To Meet Protective Gear Demand amid COVID-19 Crisis, China Makes Aggressive Efforts

Market Analytics

EUROPE

Mushrooming Cases of COVID-19 in Europe Indicate Pressing Need for PPE and Eyewear in Healthcare Sector

Acceptance of Personal Protective Equipment across Industry

Market Analytics

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM

Market Snapshots

Market Analytics

SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA

Compliance with Safety Practices Increases at Work Sites

Market Analytics

INDIA

Market Overview

Regulations for Workplace Safety Catalyzes Eyewear Demand in India

Market Analytics

SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL

MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

